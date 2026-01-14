UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Reforms Cut Red Tape, Boost Transparency

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has moved from being a “bottleneck” to becoming a true “breakthrough” state. When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says this, it isn’t just a political slogan, it reflects the impact of structural reforms implemented over the last eight and a half years. By removing administrative hurdles, streamlining outdated processes, and cutting through the culture of complex approvals, the state government has built a new model for investment and development that is now delivering results on the ground.

By putting the principle of “Minimum government, maximum governance” into action, the state integrated policies, processes, and digital systems in a way that directly benefited industry, investors, and ordinary citizens alike. The old tradition of running from one department to another was eliminated, swift approval mechanisms were put in place, and governance became far more transparent.

In the field of Ease of Doing Business, Uttar Pradesh moved ahead from 12th position in 2017–18 to secure second place in 2019. In the years 2022 and 2024, the state received the status of ‘Top Achiever’, while in logistics ranking too the state consistently remained in the ‘Achievers’ category. In the Commerce and Industry category of the Good Governance Index 2021, Uttar Pradesh remained at the top position, meaning the reforms were not only on paper but were nationally accepted and measurable. Not only this, Uttar Pradesh was declared ‘Top Achiever’ in simplification and land administration as well, which played a major role in removing traditional obstacles in the path of investment.

The ‘Nivesh Mitra’ portal has changed the entire picture of industrial approvals in the state. More than 525 services of 45 departments were made available on a single platform, more than 20 lakh approvals were issued digitally and more than 97% of applications were disposed of within timelines. Recording 96% satisfaction among users is proof of the reliability of this system. Now Nivesh Mitra 3.0 is being developed, which with AI-based dashboard, real-time tracking, automated notifications and integration with the national single window system will present the next level of smart governance model.

The Yogi government systematically modified the most common complaint of the industry world—the complex compliance system. In 65 departments, 4,675 compliances were reduced. Digitisation and simplification of 4,098 compliances were carried out. 577 compliances were decriminalised. 948 old Acts/Rules/Regulations were repealed. Along with this, the mandatory requirement of trade licence was ended, registration requirement for shops with fewer than 20 employees was removed and a compounding system for offences in labour, fire safety, transport and legal metrology was implemented to create a business-friendly environment.

These reforms carried out in the field of de-regulation have also received formal recognition from the Central Government. Under the “De-Regulation 1.0” programme of the Centre, Uttar Pradesh has secured first place at the national level. This ranking is not merely a paper evaluation, but is based on reforms implemented on the ground. By ending unnecessary compliances, simplifying licence processes and adopting a reformative approach by reducing penal provisions, speed has come into the functioning of industries. This recognition has strengthened investors’ confidence and established Uttar Pradesh as a stable, transparent state where investors do not have to face uncertainty of rules.

The ground reality has changed with the establishment of industry. Expressways, Defence Corridor, industrial parks, electronics manufacturing, data centres and logistics hubs have all established Uttar Pradesh as an emerging industrial powerhouse. New investment has given fresh energy to employment, exports and the MSME sector, and the trust of global investors towards the state has increased.

The era of reforms in Uttar Pradesh has now moved ahead from “policy formulation” and has already entered a phase of fast implementation and result delivery. In the coming time, monitoring of projects will be even stricter, investors will receive rapid facilities and large-scale employment opportunities will be prepared for the youth. By converting obstacles into opportunities, the Yogi government has proved that Uttar Pradesh has truly become a ‘bottleneck to breakthrough’ state, and the next target is to establish it as a leading centre of global investment and development.