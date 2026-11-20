UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother Savitri Devi Passes Away At 91 | X - DrPramodPSawant

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, died at the age of 91 at her ancestral village Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday.

She breathed her last around 11 am at Panchur village in Yamkeshwar block. Her last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.

The news of her death has plunged the family, relatives and well-wishers into mourning.

Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at his native village, Panchur, in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district following the demise of his mother, Savitri Devi https://t.co/SNGdu1hXL5 — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026

Yogi Adityanath's Last Meeting With Mother

Yogi Adityanath last met his mother in May this year during a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He reached his ancestral village on May 7 and attended religious programmes before meeting family members.

On May 8, he visited his ancestral home and sought his mother's blessings. The meeting turned out to be his last with her.

Though Yogi has maintained a close emotional connection with his ancestral village, his meetings with family members have remained limited since he embraced the ascetic life.

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Uttarakhand CM Expresses Grief Over Demise

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Savitri Devi's demise. He said a mother's affection, blessings and love were among life's most precious gifts and described her death as an irreparable loss for the family.

Dhami prayed to Lord Kedarnath to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to Yogi Adityanath and the bereaved family to bear the loss.