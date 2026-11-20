Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Death Of Yogi Adityanath's Mother At 91 | Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed her grief over the demise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, at around 10:45 am. She breathed her last at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district following a prolonged illness, leaving the family mourning her loss.

Kangana Ranaut Expresses Grief Over Yogi Adityanath's Mother's Death

Describing the news as the "sabse zyada dukhad khabar" (the most heartbreaking news), Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the departed soul and extend her condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family.

Sharing an emotional message, she wrote, "Sabse zayada dukhad khabar, mere bhai Yogi ji ki mata ji ka 91 saal ki umar mein uttrakhand mein dehant hua, Om Shanti."

Check it out:

Instagram story/@kanganaranaut

Last Rites To Take Place On Saturday

Meanwhile, residents of Panchur village confirmed Savitri Devi’s demise to PTI. According to Yamkeshwar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chatar Singh Chauhan, Yogi Adityanath was expected to reach his native village by Friday evening.

Preparations, including the construction of a helipad near the village, were underway for his arrival. His mother’s last rites are expected to take place on Saturday, November 21, with the Chief Minister likely to attend the final ceremonies.

Yogi Adityanath was attending a public function in Uttar Pradesh when he received the news of his mother’s demise. The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Gonda to attend a Ram Katha and address a meeting organised by the BJP women's wing in Lucknow later in the evening. However, both engagements were cancelled following the tragic news.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Davachya confirmed the cancellation of the scheduled events.

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