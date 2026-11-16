'It's A Big Problem': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Video Of Couple Littering Railway Station, Says 'Need Strict Rules And Punishment'

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to a viral video showing a couple littering a railway station platform. Although the exact location of the incident is not known, the actress pointed out that similar behaviour is also seen in Himachal Pradesh, despite people visiting the state for its natural beauty.

Taking to X on Monday (November 16), Kangana expressed disappointment over how tourists often travel to scenic locations in search of beautiful landscapes and clean surroundings but leave them polluted. She also called for stricter rules and punishment to tackle the problem.

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Raising concerns about people's attitude towards public spaces and the environment she wrote, "People go to Himachal also for it’s beauty and serenity they ride bikes, trek, drive and go to great extend to find most beautiful crystal clear water, untouched locations but then leave it just like this video totally polluted, ravaged and dirty. It’s a big problem need strict rules and punishment (sic)."

People go to Himachal also for it’s beauty and serenity they ride bikes, trek, drive and go to great extend to find most beautiful crystal clear water, untouched locations but then leave it just like this video totally polluted, ravaged and dirty. It’s a big problem need strict rules and punishment. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 16, 2026

Several X users also slammed the couple for littering the public place.

Kangana has spoken about Himachal Pradesh's natural beauty on several occasions in the past and stressed the importance of preserving its environment.

Kangana Ranaut' upcoming projects

Kangana is all set to star in a horror film titled Scary Picture. The actress, who was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, will be collaborating with Rana Daggubati for the project. The announcement was made by Rana at HorrorCon India 2026, held in New Delhi on October 31.

She will also star in Queen Forever.

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