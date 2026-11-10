Kangana Ranaut Takes A Cheeky Dig At Nvidia's Jensen Huang Chinese Spy Controversy With 'Koi Aapse Pyaar Kyu Karega' Meme |

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took a sarcastic dig at the ongoing NVIDIA controversy, which has reportedly brought CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with spy Alice Huang into the spotlight. Reacting to the buzz, Kangana shared the popular Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj "Koi aapse pyaar kyu karega" meme on social media.

Sharing the meme, Kangana wrote, "Guys only take away from NVIDIA controversy is this," accompanied by a laughing emoji. She also appeared amused by a message attributed to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which carried a warning for Indian bachelors: "Any woman showing interest in you is likely a foreign asset."

However, Kangana did not stop at the NVIDIA controversy. She also used the discussion to take a swipe at the Congress and the Gandhi family, sharing a lengthy note about what she claimed to have discovered while researching Indian politics for her film Emergency.

"Everyone is talking about NVIDIA honey trap controversy. For Emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family," she wrote, adding that she came across something mysterious during her research that she could not wrap her head around.

Explaining her claims, Kangana alleged, "One mysterious foreign national enters Gandhi family and Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, all potential heirs to the throne killed, leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne, that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi."

She further questioned why people had not considered the alleged coincidences surrounding these events, using her post to revive her criticism of the Gandhi family.

The NVIDIA controversy centres on allegations of an alleged Chinese espionage operation involving the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, and business executive Alice Huang, who has reportedly been identified by US intelligence officials as a Chinese spy. According to reports, Alice, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International, allegedly developed a close personal relationship with Jensen while her company was under scrutiny over suspected links to the diversion of advanced NVIDIA AI chips to China, potentially bypassing US export restrictions. The controversy escalated after Jensen admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees, although he did not name Alice. NVIDIA subsequently announced an independent investigation into whether its CEO had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.