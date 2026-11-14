FIR Against Kangana Ranaut Over Posts On Gandhi Family, Complaint Alleges Public Mischief

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday registered an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut following a complaint over her social media posts on the Gandhi family that included "highly inflammatory insinuations" regarding the deaths of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay and Rajiv.

FIR Registered On Complaint By Shimla Resident

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Gaurav Singh said the case has been registered on the complaint by Shimla resident Capt. Atul Sharma and investigations will follow.

The case was registered under sections 196, 353 and 356 of BNS.

Sharma alleged that Ranaut's posts through her verified handle on November 10 contained highly inflammatory insinuations regarding the tragic deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

In his complaint to the Director General of Police sent via mail (a copy of which is available with the PTI), he demanded the immediate registration of an FIR and a rigorous, time-bound cyber-forensic investigation against Ranaut.

The complaint was sent at 7:51 pm on Thursday night.

Complaint Cites Remarks On Sonia, Maneka Gandhi

According to Sharma, the posts also describe Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national" who allegedly landed in a cafe abroad before relatives were killed one after another, leaving her as the head of government with the chilling remark: "How convenient".

It also alleged the abrupt expulsion of Maneka Gandhi from the family residence following Sanjay Gandhi's death.

Complainant Alleges Posts Could Disturb Public Harmony

Sharma asserted that this calculated narrative crosses the line from political dissent into dangerous territory capable of inciting public hostility and disturbing public tranquillity.

The complainant alleged that the posts constituted public mischief by circulating false information with the intent to cause fear or alarm.

They could promote enmity between different groups and act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and contain imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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