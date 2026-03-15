UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Caste Politics, Calls For National Unity From Chittorgarh |

Chittorgarh/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a clear message against caste-based divisions from the historic land of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Quoting the famous lines of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar:

"Mool jaanana bada kathin hai nadiyon ka, veeron ka,

Dhanush chhor kar aur gotra kya hota randheeron ka?

Paate hain sammaan tapobal se bhootal par shoor,

‘Jaati-jaati’ ka shor machaate keval kaayar, kroor."

Chief Minister said, "Those who have nothing constructive to do are committing the sin of breaking social unity through casteism. Caste-based politics has weakened the foundations of society and nation. According to him, divisive politics can once again push the country toward a path of subjugation and unity is essential to prevent that".

CM Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering on Sunday at Inani City Center during the 'Jauhar Shraddhanjali Samaroh'. CM also felicitated individuals for their commendable work. On the occasion, he released a book written by former Punjab Governor V.P. Singh.

CM Yogi asked, "Who are those people, trying to divide society in the name of caste and spread mistrust through rumors". He said these are the same people who once claimed that Shri Ram and Shri Krishna never existed. They opposed Shri Ram Temple movement and tried every possible effort to delay the verdict. According to him, these are the people eager to break Ram Setu and oppose the construction of Shri Ram Temple, creating an atmosphere of distrust and questioning constitutional institutions.

Chief Minister said, "The transformation in Uttar Pradesh has taken place under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the spirit behind it is the valor of Rajasthan and Chittorgarh. He recalled that his revered spiritual predecessor had once come from this land to Gorakhpur.

He praised the bravery of warriors of Mewar, the sacrifice of heroic women through Jauhar and the devotion of Meerabai, saying that their stories continue to inspire the nation. He described Chittorgarh Fort as not just a structure of stones but a guardian of India’s identity.

CM Yogi remembered great national heroes such as Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Govind Singh. He said their struggles were not for personal power or family but for the nation, faith and India’s freedom. Even after immense sacrifices, such as the martyrdom of Guru Govind Singh’s four sons, they never wavered in their resolve.

Referring to historical events, CM Yogi said that the spirit shown by Maharani Padmini during the Jauhar of Chittorgarh reflected the same determination as Mata Sita's vow of purity. He mentioned the three major Jauhar events of 1303, 1535 and 1568 describing them as symbols of women’s dignity and courage.

CM Yogi highlighted the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, saying that when his government came to power, it adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward crime and threats to women’s dignity. He said that in a state of 25 crore people, girls are now going to school safely, women are working even in night shifts and safely return home.

Chief Minister also mentioned the bravery of Maharana Sanga while speaking about preserving India’s identity. He said that Maharana Sanga had 80 wounds on his body, yet he was concerned not about himself but about the honor of the nation. Despite enduring injury after injury, he did not allow invaders to penetrate the land.

He also referred to Maharana Pratap, saying that at just 27 years of age, he fought a war against Akbar and forced the emperor into a very difficult struggle. Chief Minister added that Indian history has always remembered their courage and valor.

CM said, "Lord Shri Ram became revered because he resolved to rid the earth of evil. He added that the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has now been built and no symbol of slavery remains there. According to him, when the nation moves forward united and stays alert against divisive politics, such historic achievements become possible.

CM Yogi said that national leaders have always called upon people to unite with courage and valor. He remembered Rani Lakshmibai, who fought the British at the age of 26 during the 1857 uprising and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who famously declared, "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga". He said if Netaji had been present, Pakistan might not have come into existence.

Chief Minister emphasized that India’s civilizational glory, from the Vedic era to the village-based economy, has always inspired people. Historically, farmers were producers, artisans were entrepreneurs and traders connected the nation. However, colonial exploitation weakened these structures. Strengthening Gram Panchayats, village assemblies and towns will be key to building a self-reliant and developed India.

Concluding his speech, CM Yogi said that while the descendants of Babur, Aurangzeb and Akbar are not visible today, the lineage of Maharana Pratap still continues and his descendants were present on the stage. Similarly, the lineage of Rani Padmini still exists centuries later. He said the values of Sanatan Dharma are eternal and will always remain alive despite challenges.

The event was attended by Maharana Vishvaraj Singh of Mewar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MP C.P. Joshi, several MLAs, spiritual leaders and office bearers of Jauhar Smriti Sansthan.