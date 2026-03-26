UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Calm, Assures Smooth LPG Supply, Warns Against Rumors

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reassured the public that there is no need to stand in queues outside gas agencies to obtain LPG cylinders. He advised people to book their cylinders at the scheduled time, after which they will be delivered to their homes. Similarly, he urged citizens to visit fuel stations only when necessary and avoid unnecessary queuing.

He cautioned that some individuals are attempting to disrupt the state’s environment by spreading rumors and creating disorder, and people should not pay heed to such misinformation.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Software Technology Park in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "Earlier a household gas cylinder would last a month, but why are people now rushing to refill within five or six days?"

He reiterated that bookings should be made as per schedule and deliveries will reach homes in due course.

He added, "The government has issued instructions to all district administration officials to ensure that home delivery of gas cylinders continues smoothly, just as before. There is no need to stand in lines outside agencies."

Similarly, people should go for petrol and diesel only when required. He emphasized that rumors being spread as part of a conspiracy should be ignored.

The Chief Minister further said, "Falling prey to rumors or misinformation in haste could raise doubts about one’s sense of national responsibility. Citizens must remain alert and place trust in national leadership, appreciating that the situation in India remains stable and positive."

He added, "Festivities are being celebrated with enthusiasm, including Navratri, and Ram Navami will be observed tomorrow, when at noon, the Sun is believed to symbolically perform the coronation of Lord Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi."

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The Chief Minister said, "The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel is impacting the entire world, creating instability and disorder globally. However, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains secure and continues its development journey. He cautioned that if the conflict prolongs, its impact could be felt by everyone, and people must be mentally prepared."

He added, "It is important to ignore rumors and stand united with the government during any challenge. True patriotism lies in working together with the government in times of national importance. Collective cooperation leads to better outcomes, and if any steps are taken in national interest, citizens should be prepared to support them."