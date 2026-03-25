UP CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹1.63 Crore, Aids 136 Bharathapur Families Under Housing Scheme | ANI

Bahraich/Lucknow: A total of 136 families living in difficult conditions in Bharathapur were provided financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme at the rate of ₹1.20 lakh per family. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directly transferred more than ₹1.63 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

On this occasion, CM Yogi handed over approval letters to beneficiaries, covering various facilities. In addition, he distributed financial assistance, assets, compensation, toilets, housing funds under the Chief Minister’s scheme, and several other benefits and gifts.

Under this initiative, beneficiaries including Sangeeta (₹16.98 lakh), Aarti (₹19.60 lakh), Nirmala Devi (₹30.99 lakh), Rani Devi (₹18.91 lakh), Rekha Devi (₹21.73 lakh), Kishori Devi (₹37.44 lakh), Anna Devi (₹26.49 lakh), Sunita Devi (₹18.53 lakh), Prema Devi (₹30.56 lakh), and Manju Devi (₹26.84 lakh) received sanction letters along with multiple benefits.

Munna Lal Maurya, a resident of Bharathapur present at the event, expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Yogi. He said that their village is surrounded by rivers on three sides and a forest on the fourth, with virtually no access to basic facilities. To reach the tehsil, villagers must cross the river by boat and travel a total distance of about 60 km.

He added that the village lacked essential facilities such as toilets, schools, education, and healthcare. “Today, Chief Minister is addressing our problems, for which we are deeply grateful,” he said.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Pateshwari Mandir During Chaitra Navratri Visit

He further explained that much of their land was lost due to river erosion, leaving many families landless and without employment. On October 29, a boat accident claimed the lives of nine people from the village. Chief Minister Yogi took immediate cognizance of the tragedy, visited the village, met the affected families, and offered his condolences.

He also directed the District Magistrate to identify land in Semrahna for rehabilitation and to ensure access to education and employment opportunities. Chief Minister emphasized that all families should live with dignity and that children must receive education.