UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Pateshwari Mandir During Chaitra Navratri Visit | ANI

Lucknow/Balrampur: Gorakshapeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, during Chaitra Navratri, visited the Devi Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari Mandir in Tulsipur, where he performed rituals.

He performed the aarti at Maa Pateshwari Mandir and prayed for a happy, healthy, and prosperous Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements in the temple premises and greeted the devotees.

On Wednesday, after attending a program in Bahraich, CM Yogi reached Balrampur. After offering prayers, he departed for Gorakhpur. CM also greeted the devotees present in the temple.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, he directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the safety, convenience, and cleanliness of devotees in the temple premises.

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It is noteworthy that earlier, Chief Minister had visited Balrampur on a two-day tour on 11 March. He had offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari Mandir on the morning of 12 March.

During the Wednesday visit for rituals , Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi were also present