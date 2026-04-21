UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Review Home Guard Exam Preparations, Law & Order With Top Officials

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The state government is on full alert regarding the upcoming Home Guard recruitment examination. In this regard, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct a comprehensive review with all senior administrative and police officials of the state through video conferencing at 9 PM on Wednesday. Along with reviewing the exam preparations, the Chief Minister will also issue important directives concerning law and order.

The meeting will be attended by all Additional Directors General of Police (Zones), Police Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, IG/DIG Range officers, Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police, and District School Inspectors, along with other concerned officials.

It is noteworthy that the Home Guard recruitment examination in the state is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 26, and 27.

Ensuring robust security arrangements, monitoring of examination centers, convenience for candidates, and a cheating-free examination are among the government’s top priorities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will also conduct a detailed review of the law and order situation. Special vigilance may be directed in sensitive districts, examination centers, and areas likely to witness heavy crowds.

The Yogi government is focused on ensuring that the examination is conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

Strict action is being ensured under a zero-tolerance policy against cheating, paper leaks, or any kind of irregularities.

In this regard, all officials have been instructed to participate in the video conference with complete preparedness.