Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Lead Massive Campaign For Women’s Reservation Rights Across State

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: To ensure that ‘half the population’ gets its rightful share, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally take charge of the campaign. Protesting against the opposition’s resistance to the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill, the Chief Minister will lead a demonstration in the state capital on Tuesday.

Under his directions, a large-scale public awareness campaign in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be conducted across the state, beginning from the capital, Lucknow. Through this campaign, the opposition will be directly challenged among the public. The entire cabinet will participate alongside the Chief Minister.

It has also been decided that women’s reservation will be presented as the ‘right of half the population.’ For this purpose, a series of programs will be conducted from block levels to district headquarters. Women’s groups, self-help groups, and various social organizations will be mobilized to turn this campaign into a mass movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will send a clear message that women’s empowerment is a priority for the double-engine government. Through rallies, public meetings, and dialogue programs, the “true face” of the opposition will be exposed before the public.

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Political parties that opposed or delayed the issue of women’s reservation will be portrayed as standing against women’s rights. A door-to-door outreach campaign will also be carried out on this issue.

Women’s groups will be given priority in the campaign to ensure widespread support from villages to cities and to increase women’s participation. This campaign will not only be political but also socially significant, placing women’s participation, leadership, and empowerment at its core.