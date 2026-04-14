UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off Tata Motors’ 1 Millionth Commercial Vehicle, Marking Major Industrial Boost |

Lucknow: A historic milestone is set to be added to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial progress on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the 1 millionth commercial vehicle manufactured at Tata Motors’ Lucknow plant. On this momentous occasion, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will also be present.

This achievement is a matter of pride not only for the company but for the entire industrial landscape of the state.

The milestone vehicle is a zero-emission electric bus, reflecting the commitment of both the state and the company towards green mobility. This achievement aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s vision of net-zero emissions by 2070 and the company’s target for 2045. It highlights the state’s dedication to clean energy and sustainable development.

The government aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy, with industrial investment, infrastructure, and job creation playing a crucial role.

In this context, this achievement will further strengthen the state’s industrial confidence and send a positive message to investors.

Operating for over three decades, the plant has been a key hub for industrial development, employment generation, and skill development in the state.

Established in 1992, the Lucknow plant currently provides employment to over 8,000 people and runs skill development programs such as ‘Kaushalya’, ‘Lakshya’, and ‘Saksham’. Additionally, it sets an example in environmental conservation as a facility powered by 100% renewable energy and recognized as a water-positive plant.