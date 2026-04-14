IPL 2026: Why Are CSK & KKR Players Wearing Black Armbands?

Chennai Super Kings faced off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday in Chennai. Both teams sported black armbands during the game, drawing curiosity from the fans.

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CSK, KKR pay tribute to CD Gopinath

The official IPL account later revealed that it was to honour the memory of former India player CD Gopinath. Gopinath died on April 9 at the age of 96.

"Wearing black armbands, in respect of C.D. Gopinath, who was the last surviving member of India’s historic first Test victory," CSK posted on their X account.

Who was CD Gopinath?

CD Gopinath played 8 Test matches for India. He was the last surviving member of the Indian team which beat England for their first-ever Test win in 1952, Gopinath was also the country's oldest Test cricketer before his passing.

After his playing days, Gopinath served as chief of national selectors and the manager of the Indian team that toured England in 1979.

The tour became famous for India's daring chase of 438 under the guidance of Sunil Gavaskar's monumental 221. But India could only make 429 for eight as the Oval Test ended in a draw.