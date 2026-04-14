IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Bat Goes Flying In Hilarious Moment During CSK VS KKR Clash

Chennai Super Kings star Sanju Samson had the fans in split during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Samson was batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, when his bat slipped out of his hands. The CSK opener's bat flew away alongside the ball, only to land safely at some distance near the 30 yard circle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bat goes flying!

The incident happened in the 8th over of the innings. Samson was facing Varun Chakravarthy when he tried to smash the mystery spinner out of the ground. However, the opener lost his shape and his bat went flying out of his hands.

Samson's bat ended up in the square leg region, needing the umpire and then Brevis to pass it back to him.

Samson smashes quick 48

After a slow start to the season, Sanju Samson seems to have found his groove. The Kerala star smashed a stunning century to guide CSK to their first win last game. On Tuesday, he struck a masterful 48 off just 32 balls.