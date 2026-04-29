UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock Of Major Fire In Ghaziabad, Orders Strict Action Against Negligence

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident of a massive fire in a multi-storey residential building in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Chief Minister directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief operations.

CM Yogi said, negligence in the matter will not be tolerated. He also instructed the Police Commissioner and the District Magistrate to reach the site.

It is noteworthy that on Wednesday morning, a sudden fire broke out in the Gaur Green Avenue Society located in the Indirapuram police station area. Several flats came under the grip of the fire.

Upon receiving the information, teams including the fire department rushed to the spot for rescue operations and brought the fire under control. As of now, there are no reports of any casualties in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.