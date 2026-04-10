UP CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses Prevention-Focused Healthcare Model To Tackle Rising Lifestyle Diseases

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Amid rapidly changing lifestyles and the rising threat of non-communicable diseases, it has now become essential to bring a balanced coordination of both prevention and treatment at the centre of health policy, rather than focusing only on treatment.

Presenting this comprehensive vision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "If the country has to be made healthy and productive in the long term, then the medical system must move beyond a treatment-centric model towards a model based on public awareness and lifestyle improvement."

Chief Minister was addressing the Cardiological Society of India conference ‘NIC-2026’ at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University on Friday.

Chief Minister added, "The government is working on expanding health infrastructure and affordable treatment. On the other hand, prioritizing the strategy of ‘prevention’ to protect society from diseases in advance is the biggest need of the time. This dual approach (strong treatment system and comprehensive prevention campaign) will form the foundation of India’s health security in the future and will define the direction for turning the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ into reality."

Chief Minister said, non-communicable diseases have now become a serious concern for society, while in Indian tradition, balanced diet and regular routine have always been the basis of a healthy life. Amid challenges arising from changing lifestyles, two major dimensions of health, prevention and treatment, have clearly emerged. While experts naturally focus on treatment and innovation, it is essential to prioritize prevention to deal effectively with these diseases.

He added, inspiring people to adopt a healthy routine through awareness campaigns is the need of the hour, which will help in tackling future health challenges more effectively.

Chief Minister stated, "The rapid increase in non-communicable diseases and their growing impact on a large section of society is a matter of serious concern. Earlier, a serious illness meant financial crisis for the entire family, as there were neither sufficient health institutions nor availability of specialists. However, in recent years, there has been a major change. Through Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, about 55-60 crore people in the country are now getting health security of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, making it one of the largest health coverage schemes in the world and providing relief to common people from the burden of treatment expenses."

Chief Minister also added, in the year 2025, about Rs 1400 crore was made available to the public for treatment through the Chief Minister Relief Fund, which reflects the government’s sensitivity. Those who were left out of Ayushman Bharat Yojana have also been included under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, expanding the scope of health security.

He further informed, recently, teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, and cooks associated with the Mid-Day Meal have also been covered under this scheme, bringing a large section of society under the ambit of health security and ensuring effective benefits.

Chief Minister said, "A decade ago, there were only 17 government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, which was extremely inadequate for a population of 25 crore, whereas today, through joint efforts of the central and state governments, their number has increased to 81, and 2 AIIMS are also operational. Establishment of ICUs in every district, initiation of Cath labs at multiple locations, rapid expansion of super specialty hospitals in the private sector, and strengthening of infrastructure in older medical colleges are providing new strength to health services."

He added, through SGPGI, KGMU, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, tele-consultation, tele-ICU, and virtual ICU services have been connected to hospitals across the state. Along with this, affordable and quality treatment systems are being developed through medical device parks and pharma parks.

Chief Minister emphasized that despite all these efforts, without equal focus on lifestyle improvement and widespread awareness campaigns, it will not be possible to control the growing challenge of diseases through treatment alone.

Chief Minister stated, while conditions are relatively easier for doctors working in the private sector, the excessive crowd of patients in government institutions has become a serious challenge.

Giving examples he said, "KGMU has 12 to 14 thousand OPD patients daily, AIIMS Delhi has 16 to 17 thousand, and SGPGI has 10 to 12 thousand OPD patients. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to provide adequate time and quality treatment to each patient, and this pressure is likely to increase in the future."

He said, changing lifestyles, especially the use of smartphones for 4 to 6 hours daily, have led to new diseases, while the rapid spread of diabetes has also emerged as a major challenge. In these circumstances, government efforts alone are not sufficient; widespread public awareness is extremely necessary."

Chief Minister said that when this message reaches society through doctors, its impact is deeper and more lasting, therefore the role of doctors in this campaign is extremely important.

Chief Minister informed, "The biggest challenge today is changing lifestyle and increasing adulteration in food. Earlier, people used to sleep and wake on time and consume a balanced diet, but now the situation has completely changed."

Referring to the campaign conducted before Diwali, he said that during raids, thousands of quintals of adulterated khoya and paneer were seized, clearly indicating serious concerns about food purity in the market. Today, one cannot be certain about the quality of food served at any event. In this context, the efforts of Narendra Modi to establish traditional systems of medicine and yoga globally are commendable, as seen in the celebration of ‘International Yoga Day’ on 21 June.

Chief Minister urged doctors and experts to motivate society to adopt a disciplined routine, avoid excessive smartphone usage, and follow a healthy lifestyle, as public awareness is the most effective solution to this growing problem.

Chief Minister said, "The government is working equally on both awareness and treatment levels to make health services affordable, accessible, and effective. Through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, heart treatment facilities like bypass surgery, angiography, and angioplasty are being made accessible to the general public, providing relief to the poor. Due to active lifestyles, heart diseases are relatively less common among the labour class, but in changing circumstances, timely screening, awareness, and better health services are extremely important."

Chief Minister urged experts from across the country and abroad to work in coordination on both prevention and treatment aspects and present concrete conclusions, because healthy citizens are the foundation of a healthy society and a strong nation. To achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of PM Modi, it is essential to build a disease-free society.

He expressed confidence that meaningful and concrete guidance would emerge from the research papers and discussions presented at the conference.

Read Also Yogi Adityanath Orders Aerial Survey As Rains Damage Crops Across Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, while beginning his address, the Chief Minister said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University is the first university in the state to which all medical colleges have been affiliated, marking a major and historic step in the field of medical education. Organizing such a large cardiology conference in this grand convention hall is a matter of pride, and he himself has been associated with the entire process from the establishment to the conceptualization of this university. After the virtual inauguration, getting the opportunity to come here and interact with experts is special for him. This auditorium has been built in accordance with the grand personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and hosting such a high-level event here is pride in itself."

Chief Minister described it as a symbol not only of Uttar Pradesh but also of a transforming India, stating that a state once counted among the ‘BIMARU states’ is now emerging as a strong growth engine of the country’s economy.

On this occasion, CSI President Dr. Dheeman Kahali, President Elect Dr. Satyendra Tiwari, General Secretary Dr. B.P. Sinha, Scientific Chairman Dr. Harendra Kumar Bali, Additional Chief Secretary Medical Health and Education Amit Kumar Ghosh, Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Major General Amit Devgan, Dr. Rishi Sethi, Dr. Sharad Chandra, and several senior cardiologists and representatives from across the country and the world were present.