UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over Appeasement, Corruption, Lawlessness In West Bengal Rally |

Purba Medinipur: Addressing a public rally in the Nandakumar Assembly constituency of West Bengal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He said, “TMC today has come to symbolize ‘appeasement, mafia rule, and cut money,’ which has hindered Bengal’s development.”

Questioning TMC’s slogan of “Maa, Maati, Manush,” he said that in today’s Bengal, women are unsafe, land is under the control of infiltrators, and people are living in fear and helplessness. He called upon the public to bring about change to restore Bengal’s cultural identity, security, and path of development.

Paying tribute to Bengal’s rich cultural legacy, Chief Minister Yogi said it is a land of inspiration that has guided India. He recalled how Swami Vivekananda carried the message of Sanatan Dharma to the world and inspired pride in identity. He also remembered Khudiram Bose and Subhas Chandra Bose, who made immense sacrifices for India’s independence.

He highlighted the contributions of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Lahiri Mahasaya, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, along with cultural icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, whose works Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram became symbols of India’s freedom movement.

However, he said that today Bengal is grappling with appeasement, corruption, disorder, and violence. Farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce, and the government has failed to provide necessary support.

CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that attempts to alter Bengal’s demography and politics of appeasement are obstructing development. He noted, “Bengal once contributed nearly one-third to India’s economy, but industries, MSMEs, and cultural institutions have weakened over time due to political interference.”

He blamed successive governments - Congress, Left, and now TMC - for the decline, saying the state, once an economic powerhouse, is now struggling due to corruption and mismanagement. He urged people to ensure that the sacred land of Maa Kali and Maa Durga does not become a symbol of disorder but instead strengthens law and order and curbs illegal activities.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “The lawlessness, violence, and appeasement seen in Bengal today are similar to - if not worse than - the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017.” He said that earlier, riots occurred frequently and the state was labeled as a “BIMARU” state.

After the formation of a double-engine government in 2017 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the situation changed significantly. He said, “Today, Uttar Pradesh has strong law and order, no riots or curfews, improved women’s safety, and strict action against illegal activities, which has boosted industry and development.”

He cited the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of this transformation and said Bengal now needs similar development, good governance, and cultural revival.

CM Yogi said that statements like making half of Bengal’s population speak Urdu reflect an attempt to undermine Bengali identity. He called it a conspiracy and asserted that Bengali language and identity must be preserved.

He warned that anyone attempting to harm Bengal’s culture, heritage, women’s safety, or youth employment would face strict action like in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “The ‘bulldozer’ in UP is not just for building roads but also for taking action against the mafia, and such governance is effective under a double-engine government.”

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He alleged attempts to change demography in districts like Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, Birbhum, and Howrah. He accused the government led by Mamata Banerjee of trying to stop processions during Ram Navami and promoting illegal infiltration networks.

He also questioned the silence of political leaders over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, calling appeasement politics unacceptable. He stressed the need for fencing along the approximately 570 km border to curb infiltration and illegal activities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Bengal, once known as the ‘cultural capital of India,’ is now becoming a center of crime and disorder.” Recalling the 1905 partition of Bengal by the British and the Swadeshi movement that followed, he emphasized that the land that gave the inspiring call of Vande Mataram must regain its cultural pride.

He congratulated the people for electing Abhijit Ganguly as MP from Tamluk and appealed for support to BJP candidate Nirmal Khanra, urging voters to ensure victory for the lotus symbol to bring development, prosperity, and good governance back to Bengal.