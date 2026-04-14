UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy On Birth Anniversary Event | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav, and the Congress on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He said, “The Samajwadi Party had revealed its true character through its brutal treatment of women at the State Guest House.” He also alleged that Congress tried to keep Babasaheb away from elections and conspired to prevent him from receiving the Bharat Ratna. He added that although Congress now carries copies of the Constitution, its true nature must be understood.

On Tuesday, at an event held at the Dr. Ambedkar Mahasabha office premises, Chief Minister Yogi released a souvenir and virtually inaugurated the foundation work for the beautification and conservation of 75 statues of Babasaheb across 75 districts. Earlier, he paid floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue at Hazratganj Chowk.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Those shedding crocodile tears for Dalits should explain what they have actually done in Babasaheb’s name and what inspiration they have taken from his ideals.”

He added that people know who used to threaten the demolition of memorials of Dalit icons upon becoming Chief Minister. “Selective outrage will not work, and society will not accept it,” he said, adding that those dividing society on caste lines must explain why they remained silent when a Dalit youth was burned in Bangladesh.

Chief Minister said, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar dedicated his life to realizing the vision of “One India, Great India” and ensuring justice for Dalits, the deprived, and the poor.” He said that the light of justice that people seek today was shown by Babasaheb, and accused some selfish forces of merely pretending to remember him for their own benefit.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he questioned why names of districts, KGMU, the Language University, and Kannauj Medical College - named after Dalit icons - were changed. He also asked who deprived Dalits and the poor of land rights and halted welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission toilets and PM Awas Yojana.

CM Yogi announced the construction of boundary walls and protective canopies for Ambedkar statues across the state.

In the first phase, one statue in each of the 75 districts will be covered, followed by all statues on public land. The initiative aims to protect the statues and allow people to pay respect without disruption.

He also said the government would honor social reformers like Sant Ravidas, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Maharshi Valmiki, and others. He highlighted that PAC battalions have been named after Veerangana Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur, Avanti Bai Lodhi in Badaun, and Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow.

CM Yogi said that in Varanasi, a large park, statue, four-lane road, and guest house were built at Sant Ravidas’s birthplace to accommodate large gatherings.

He also mentioned action taken against encroachments at Maharshi Valmiki’s site in Chitrakoot and infrastructure development there, including roads and a ropeway. He noted that PM Narendra Modi named the Ayodhya international airport after Maharshi Valmiki.

The government is developing the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar International Cultural and Research Centre in Lucknow. The first phase is nearly complete, and the second phase is expected by July.

The center will provide research opportunities, hostels, an auditorium, and a grand statue, aiming to promote social justice and awareness.

CM Yogi urged people to draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s life and ideals. He said Ambedkar remained committed to India despite temptations, unlike Yogendra Nath Mandal. He stressed that disrespecting national symbols is equivalent to disrespecting Babasaheb.

He added that the BJP-led central government under PM Modi developed the “Panch Teerth” associated with Ambedkar, and that the double-engine government is ensuring welfare through schemes like ration distribution, Ayushman cards, Ujjwala Yojana, housing, electricity, and toilets.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Recently, in Lakhimpur Kheri, 4,356 Tharu tribal families were granted land ownership rights.” He also stated that Dalit Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh in 1971 and had been waiting for 55 years were given land titles.

He emphasized that land allotment would be prioritized for the poor and landless, and sanitation workers would receive timely honorariums.

The event was attended by Ambedkar Mahasabha President Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, Rajya Sabha MP Braj Lal, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and several other dignitaries.