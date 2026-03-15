UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For Chaitra Navratri Maa Shakumbhari Devi Mela In Saharanpur

ANI

Saharanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Saharanpur on Saturday and, during his district tour, held a review meeting regarding the preparations for the Siddhpeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi Mela to be held during Chaitra Navratri. He instructed officials to give special attention to security, cleanliness and proper arrangements on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri starting from March 19. He also directed that the entire fair area should be made plastic free.

Chief Minister said, "Counselling should be conducted for the personnel who will be deployed at the fair and they should be sensitized to maintain good behaviour".

He directed that the entire fair premises should be covered with CCTV cameras. Security must be ensured for everyone without discrimination. From a security perspective, the Anti Romeo Squad should function actively. Strict action should be taken against those acting against established traditions. Considering security needs, Civil Defence and NGOs should also be associated with the arrangements.

Chief Minister said, maintaining cleanliness requires public awareness. He instructed officials to hold meetings with sanitation workers as well and to select dumping sites at locations far from the fair area.

CM Yogi also instructed, "Plastic should be banned in the fair and awareness programmes should be organized. Separate restroom facilities should be ensured for men and women. Crowd management measures should also be implemented to ensure the fair is conducted in an organized manner. It should be ensured that devotees receive pure drinking water, good quality food and prasad without any kind of adulteration".

Chief Minister further directed that parking rates in the fair premises should be fixed and kept reasonable. Special care should be taken to ensure that there is no illegal collection of money. Verification of e-rickshaw and auto drivers as well as shopkeepers should also be carried out. Public welfare schemes of government departments should be promoted through hoardings, exhibitions and LED vehicles.

Read Also Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Over Derogatory Remarks In UP Police Exam Papers

CM also directed that uninterrupted electricity supply must be ensured. Preparations should be made keeping in mind that arrangements for the fair during Chaitra Navratri are efficient and well organized. This is a traditional fair where devotees from various states and districts of the country come for darshan. A positive message of the government should be conveyed among the visiting devotees.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Rupesh Kumar and Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek Singh gave a presentation through PPT.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Saini, Minister of State for Public Works Department Brajesh Singh, MLA Nakud Mukesh Chaudhary, MLA Rampur Maniharan Devendra Nim, MLA Gangoh Kirat Singh, MLA Nagar Rajeev Gumber, Mayor Dr. Ajay Singh, District Panchayat Chairman Mangeram Chaudhary, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Chief Development Officer Sumit Rajesh Mahajan and SP Rural Sagar Jain were present.