 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews NHAI Projects, Emphasizes Green Development
During a Monday video review, CM Yogi instructed strict monitoring of NHAI road projects, stressing high-quality completion, transparency, and timely execution. He highlighted planting 35 crore saplings, compensatory plantations for unavoidable tree felling, and direct engagement with farmers to avoid middlemen, aiming to boost Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity while safeguarding the environment.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Chief Minister was reviewing the progress of ongoing and proposed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects in the state on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that while infrastructure development is a critical requirement for Uttar Pradesh, it must not come at the cost of environmental protection.

He informed that the state has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings this year and reiterated the government’s policy that trees should be felled only when absolutely unavoidable. In such cases, compensatory plantation must exceed the number of trees cut, ensuring a balanced approach between development and environmental conservation.

During the district-wise review conducted via video conferencing, he directed that strong, continuous, and effective coordination be maintained between

NHAI officials and the district administration are to ensure smooth implementation.

He instructed District Magistrates to conduct weekly reviews of NHAI projects in their respective districts. Any unresolved issue at any level must be mandatorily placed before the Chief Secretary during the Monday review meeting for prompt resolution.

To further accelerate progress, the Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to personally conduct fortnightly reviews of these projects to avoid unnecessary delays and enable swift decision-making.

On land acquisition matters, the Chief Minister issued clear directions that direct communication must be maintained with farmers. He emphasized that no middlemen should be allowed to intervene under any circumstances, ensuring transparency and safeguarding farmers’ interests.

Highlighting the importance of road infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that such projects are directly linked to the state’s economic growth, industrial development, and public convenience. He stressed that all works must be completed with high quality, transparency, and within stipulated timelines, so that strengthened connectivity can provide fresh momentum to Uttar Pradesh’s development.

