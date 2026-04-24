UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Grand Preparations In Hardoi Ahead Of PM Visit And Ganga Expressway Launch

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the program venue at Mallawan Cut in Bilgram tehsil of Hardoi district in view of the proposed visit of the Prime Minister on April 29 and the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway.

During the inspection, he reviewed all arrangements in detail, including the helipad, public meeting venue, VIP route, parking, barricading, security, and traffic management, and issued necessary directions to officials.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister clearly instructed that the Prime Minister’s program must be conducted in a well-organized, secure, and dignified manner.

He emphasized that security should remain the top priority and that negligence at any level would not be tolerated. He directed officials to ensure a multi-layered security system with effective coordination between the police and the administration.

While inspecting the venue, the Chief Minister directed that proper seating arrangements, quality of the pandal, availability of drinking water, cleanliness, toilets, and uninterrupted electricity supply be ensured as per standards.

He stressed that the general public attending the event should not face any inconvenience and that all arrangements must function smoothly.

Reviewing traffic management, the Chief Minister instructed that traffic flow must remain smooth during the event. He directed the identification of alternative routes, deployment of adequate police force, and installation of clear signboards to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The Chief Minister also inspected arrangements related to the helipad and VIP movement, directing strict adherence to all protocols.

He further instructed that emergency services, including ambulances, fire services, and medical facilities, be adequately available to effectively handle any unforeseen situation.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister took detailed updates from officials and directed that all works be completed within the allotted timeline.

He also emphasized regular review of arrangements and immediate rectification of any shortcomings.

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On this occasion, the Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and other senior administrative and police officials were present.

The District Magistrate presented a detailed plan of the program through a map and assured that all preparations would be completed on time.

The Chief Minister also directed plantation of ‘Hari Shankari’ species around the venue to promote a green environment.

Concluding the inspection, he stated that the program is extremely important for the district and instructed all officials to work with full responsibility, coordination, and dedication to ensure its successful and dignified organization.