UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes Cluster-Based Plan To Boost Weavers Income And Market Access

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Weavers are not just carriers of tradition but also a strong pillar of the state’s economy. Therefore, ensuring their income, dignity, and livelihood stability is among the government’s top priorities."

He noted that weavers currently face challenges such as rising raw material costs, lack of modern design and technology, and limited market access. These issues cannot be resolved through schemes alone but require the development of a robust and coordinated system.

The Chief Minister directed the preparation of a result-oriented, cluster-based new action plan in this regard.

During the review meeting of the Handloom Department on Thursday, it was informed that around 1.99 lakh weavers are active in the state, and Uttar Pradesh ranks sixth in the country in this sector.

The state is a leader in the production of carpets, durries, and mats, and also has a strong presence in products such as bedsheets, furnishings, and blankets.

In 2024-25, India’s total handloom exports stood at ₹1,178.93 crore, of which Uttar Pradesh contributed ₹109.40 crore (approximately 9.27 percent).

The Chief Minister directed that weaver-dominated areas be identified and developed into clusters to integrate production, quality, and marketing.

He emphasized that these clusters should not be limited to production alone but should evolve into complete value chains, ensuring design, branding, packaging, and market access within a single framework.

The meeting also discussed cluster selection, baseline surveys, preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), effective implementation, and continuous monitoring.

The Chief Minister said, "A limited number of weavers should be organized into registered units within each cluster to promote collective production and marketing. These clusters should also be linked with modern technology, advanced tools, and skill training to enhance product quality and competitiveness."

Emphasizing the need to strengthen design and marketing, the Chief Minister said, "The success of products depends on their alignment with market demand."

He directed the effective implementation of institutional mechanisms such as 'designer-cum-marketing executives' and 'design houses/sourcing-buying agencies/export houses.' This will help improve product quality, expand market access, and increase weavers’ income.

The Chief Minister also stressed expanding digital platforms, e-commerce, and branding to connect weavers directly with consumers.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for better efforts to reduce electricity bills for powerloom weavers. On his directions, the Handloom Department and the Power Corporation will jointly prepare an action plan in this regard.

He also emphasized promoting solar energy, stating that it will reduce electricity costs for weavers and provide long-term relief. He directed the preparation of an effective plan in this direction.

The Chief Minister said, "The weaver community of Uttar Pradesh is a vital pillar of the state’s rich tradition, employment, and economy."

He added, "Therefore, a balanced, transparent, and practical policy should be formulated to provide real relief to weavers, accelerate the industry, and strengthen the state’s traditional weaving sector."

The meeting was attended by MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan.