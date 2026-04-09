Yogi Government Accelerates Gyan Bharatam Mission To Digitize Ancient Manuscripts Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow/Kanpur: With the objective of preserving India’s traditional knowledge system and taking it to the global stage, the Yogi government has accelerated the Gyan Bharatam Mission in mission mode across Uttar Pradesh.

In this sequence, a district-level committee meeting was held in Kanpur Nagar under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, where a detailed action plan was prepared for the survey, documentation, and digitization of ancient manuscripts.

It was informed during the meeting that, like other districts in the state, Kanpur also houses centuries-old manuscripts preserved in temples, monasteries, ashrams, Sanskrit schools, libraries, and private collections.

These manuscripts contain invaluable knowledge related to religion, philosophy, Ayurveda, astrology, history, and literature, which will now be preserved using modern technology.

Under this initiative, the survey will be conducted using the Gyan Bharatam mobile app.

Survey teams will identify manuscripts and upload details such as GPS location, photographs, quantity, and current condition on the app.

Subsequently, expert teams from the Culture Department will ensure their digitization.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said, " This initiative is not limited to heritage preservation alone but also serves as a powerful medium to connect India’s knowledge tradition with digital platforms and make it accessible to the new generation and the global research community."

He added, "Once digitized, researchers, students, and scholars from India and abroad will be able to study these manuscripts."

It was also clarified in the meeting that ownership of the manuscripts will remain with the original custodians.

The administration and the Culture Department will only carry out the process of digitization and documentation, ensuring both preservation of heritage and wider dissemination of knowledge.

This initiative of the Yogi government is expected to prove to be a significant step toward preserving cultural heritage in the state while also contributing to the creation of a knowledge-based society.

On this occasion, Chief Development Officer Diksha Jain, Tourism Officer Arjita Ojha, ADIOS Prashant Dwivedi, Dharm Prakash Gupta, along with officials from various departments and committee members, were present.