UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Obeisance At Ram Lalla And Hanumangarhi | ANI

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Friday, where he dedicated several development projects to the public. He first offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and paid obeisance at the feet of Sankat Mochan Hanuman. The Chief Minister also met saints there. Later, he offered prayers at the feet of Shri Ram Lalla.

CM Yogi landed at the helipad in Ram Katha Park, where he was welcomed by local public representatives and BJP leaders. From Ram Katha Park, he proceeded directly to Hanumangarhi, where he offered prayers in the court of Lord Hanuman and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the state.

After the darshan and poojan, the Chief Minister also acknowledged greetings from the public.

The Chief Minister met saints at Hanumangarhi and enquired about their well-being. He also interacted with other saints present there and asked about their welfare.

Thereafter, he visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and bowed before Shri Ram Lalla. The Chief Minister also performed the prescribed rituals and offered prayers at the temple.