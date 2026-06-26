UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays A Courtesy Visit To Former MP And Retired Lieutenant General Shriprakash Mani

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays A Courtesy Visit To Former MP And Retired Lt. Gen. Shriprakash Mani | X

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit on Friday to former Deoria MP and retired Lieutenant General Shriprakash Mani Tripathi to inquire about his well-being.

On Friday evening, CM Yogi visited the residence of former Deoria MP and former Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Shriprakash Mani Tripathi, located in Civil Lines, Gorakhpur. He was received by Tripathi's son and Deoria MP, Shashank Mani.

The Chief Minister went inside the residence and met Shriprakash Mani Tripathi and his family members. During the warm and cordial interaction, CM Yogi enquired about the well-being of the former MP and all the family members. After spending some time with them, the Chief Minister departed for the Gorakhnath Temple.