Amit Shah Promises Tougher Crackdown On Drug Networks, To Unveil Three-Year Narcotics Control Roadmap

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reaffirmed the Centre’s resolve to intensify the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, saying the government will continue dismantling narcotics networks while ensuring treatment and rehabilitation for those battling addiction.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Shah said India has mounted a strong campaign against the global drug menace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the government's approach combines strict enforcement against drug cartels with care and empathy for those affected by substance abuse.

Balancing enforcement with rehabilitation

In a post on X, Shah extended his wishes to everyone involved in the country's anti-drug efforts. He said India has taken one of its strongest stands against drug abuse by ruthlessly eliminating narco-cartels while helping those suffering from addiction recover with dignity and support.

He also urged people to renew their commitment to protecting the younger generation from drugs, saying the fight against addiction requires continued collective effort.

Three-year vision to tackle emerging threats

Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), where he will release the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029). The meeting, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will be attended by representatives from 44 Central ministries and departments, along with officials from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the vision document has been prepared after consultations with government departments, enforcement agencies and other stakeholders. It lays out a three-year roadmap focusing on demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction while strengthening institutions responsible for tackling the drug menace.

Focus shifts to synthetic drugs and youth protection

The roadmap adopts a network-based enforcement strategy and addresses emerging challenges such as the growing threat of synthetic drugs and darknet-enabled trafficking. It also aims to prevent young people from falling into drug use while expanding access to treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

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The government said the framework will guide policy formulation and implementation over the next three years to strengthen India's fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse. The emphasis on emerging forms of narcotics reflects the changing nature of drug-related crimes and the need for coordinated action across agencies.

Massive drug disposal drive

As part of a nationwide drug disposal fortnight campaign, enforcement agencies will destroy around 2,09,500kg of seized narcotics worth nearly ₹6,000 crore in accordance with legal procedures.

Observed every year on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is recognised by the United Nations to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and strengthen efforts against illegal drug trafficking. The day has been observed annually since 1989. (with inputs from agencies)