India-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum As Ambassador Kwatra Meets Key House Committee |

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met the leadership and members of the US House Ways and Means Committee to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade ties, as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on an interim trade agreement.

In a post on X, Kwatra said the discussions focused on key aspects of the India-US trade relationship and explored ways to further expand and deepen the partnership. The meeting comes at a time when both countries are working to finalise the first phase of a bilateral trade deal.

Trade deal in focus

The discussions assume significance as India and the US have stepped up efforts to conclude an interim trade agreement aimed at expanding market access and boosting economic cooperation. The latest engagement follows Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi earlier this week, where the two sides discussed the finer aspects of the proposed agreement.

Goyal recently said the trade deal was “very close” but made it clear that India would move ahead only if it secures a competitive tariff advantage over competing nations. His remarks indicate that while negotiations have progressed, tariff-related issues remain central to the final outcome.

Why the meeting matters

The House Ways and Means Committee is the oldest committee of the US Congress and serves as the House of Representatives’ primary tax-writing panel. It also plays an important role in shaping trade legislation, making its engagement with the Indian envoy significant as negotiations continue.

The meeting was attended by Committee Chairman Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri, and Ranking Member Richard Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts, along with other committee members. Their participation reflects bipartisan interest in advancing the India-US trade relationship at a time when both countries are seeking closer economic cooperation. (with inputs from agencies)