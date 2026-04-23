UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Special Teams To Crack Down On Illegal Land Encroachment In Gorakhpur

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to form special teams to resolve land-related disputes. He emphasized that ownership rights must remain with the rightful owner. He said, "If any land has been illegally occupied by strongmen, it should be freed from encroachment and strict legal action must be taken against the offenders. Those involved in encroachment should not be spared."

The Chief Minister said, "The government is committed to ensuring that no one faces injustice and that every citizen leads a life of dignity and well-being."

On Thursday morning, the Chief Minister was hearing public grievances during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple. He personally approached people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Hall in the temple premises and listened to their concerns one by one.

Meeting around 200 people, he assured everyone that injustice would not be tolerated.

Referring their applications to the concerned officials, he directed prompt and satisfactory resolution.

He reiterated that the government is firmly committed to addressing every grievance of the affected.

In cases of land disputes, he instructed officials to deploy special teams to ensure speedy resolution.

Several people also approached the Chief Minister seeking financial assistance for medical treatment.

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CM Yogi assured them that the government would extend full support. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed that the process of preparing medical estimates be completed at the earliest and submitted to the government.

He also instructed that police-related matters be handled with complete transparency and fairness, ensuring that no injustice is done to anyone.

Officials were directed to act with sensitivity and provide all necessary assistance to every victim.