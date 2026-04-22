UP CM Yogi Adityanath Challenges Mamata Banerjee, Predicts Saffron Surge Across Bengal On May 4

ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, challenged Mamata Banerjee, saying that saffron will rise in West Bengal on May 4. Taking an indirect dig at Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee, he said that the “aunt-nephew” duo wants to erase Bengal’s identity. He also remarked that the Mayor of Kolkata says Urdu will prevail here, but no one can dare to tamper with Bengal’s identity.

He appealed to voters to teach a lesson to those in TMC who are playing with Bengali identity, asserting that Bengal’s identity is rooted not in Kaaba but in Maa Kalibari. CM Yogi was addressing a massive public rally in the Jorasanko Assembly constituency, where a large number of people were seen holding posters reading, “Yogi ji, bring the bulldozer. We are with you.”

CM Yogi said, “The first phase of elections is scheduled for April 23, and the public’s desire for change is clearly visible.” He claimed that BJP is set to win 80% of the seats in the first phase. When the results are declared on May 4, the saffron flag will be hoisted across Bengal.

The darkness in Bengal will end, and the state will re-establish itself as ‘Sonar Bangla.’ He described Burrabazar as one of the most prosperous commercial hubs, known for trade, literature, art, cultural traditions, and the historic Kalibari temple. He emphasized the need to protect Bengal’s identity and stop those promoting fanaticism. He urged voters to use the power of their vote wisely in a democracy.

CM Yogi said, “Bengal has made an unparalleled contribution to nation-building through the sacrifice, dedication, and efforts of great personalities born on its soil.” He noted that Bengal has always strengthened India in every situation. Referring to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home, he said that Tagore’s Gitanjali was the first Indian literary work to win the Nobel Prize.

He alleged that at the heritage site where portraits of Rabindranath Tagore and Bharat Mata should have been displayed, TMC workers forcibly installed Mamata Banerjee’s photo. He called this an insult to Indian values and Bengal’s identity.

CM Yogi said that Bengal is a fertile land rich in water resources, with talented youth, hardworking farmers, and industrious entrepreneurs and traders. He added that once people from across the country came to Bengal for employment, but first Congress looted it, then communists exploited it, and for the last 15 years, TMC workers have been pushing Bengal towards poverty.

He claimed that the land of knowledge is now struggling in the darkness of unemployment. Over the past decade, more than 7,000 large industries and thousands of MSME units have shut down, leaving over 30 lakh youth unemployed, yet the government remains indifferent.

Highlighting Bengal’s situation, CM Yogi alleged rampant cow slaughter, saying Mamata Banerjee is irritated by the name of Lord Ram. He claimed that Durga Puja is not permitted, processions are restricted, and curfews are imposed during festivals. He also accused TMC workers of extorting traders.

Drawing a comparison, he said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced similar chaos, riots, and curfews, with “goonda tax” being collected. Taking the name of Ram would invite violence, he said, but today such disturbances are no longer possible in UP. Festivals like Ram Navami, Krishna Janmashtami, Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja, and Saraswati Puja are now celebrated freely.

People in UP are living in a new era of Ram Rajya - “No curfew, no riots; everything is fine in UP.” He added that if any mafia tries to rise, bulldozers are used against them, turning their illegal properties into highways or housing for the poor.

CM Yogi said that properties illegally occupied by mafia during Congress and Samajwadi Party regimes have been reclaimed. These lands have been used to build houses for the poor. He highlighted that the world witnessed the grandeur of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the Prayagraj Kumbh.

Such respect for heritage, he said, is possible only under a “double-engine government.” While UP has developed its major religious and cultural centers, he alleged that in Bengal, TMC workers are encroaching upon Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral land. In contrast, he warned that in UP, such mafia would have their properties confiscated for generations and used for public welfare.

In the rally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to voters to ensure a massive victory for BJP candidates - Vijay Ojha from Jorasanko, Tapas Roy from Maniktala, Santosh Pathak from Chowringhee, Purnima Chakraborty from Shyampukur, Partha Choudhury from Beleghata, and Priyanka Tibrewal from Entally.