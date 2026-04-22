UP CM Yogi Adityanath Draws Massive Crowd In Howrah Rally, Targets TMC Over Alleged Violence And Corruption | ANI

Howrah: The influence of CM Yogi Adityanath is visibly growing in West Bengal. Despite threats and chaos allegedly created by TMC workers in Udaynarayanpur, thousands gathered under the blazing sun, eager to see and hear him. Addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate Prabhakar Pandit, CM Yogi assured the public that after May 4, the countdown for Trinamool Congress goons would begin. Before taking the stage, he also interacted with party workers.

On stage, CM Yogi met the mother of late BJP worker Subodh Jeet and shared her grief. He said, “By killing Subodh, TMC goons had actually given rise to thousands of new workers like him.” He added that he was informed attempts were being made to prevent the BJP rally - tents were not allowed to be set up.

In response, he decided to address the rally even under the open sun and postponed several engagements to reach Udaynarayanpur. Calling BJP workers brave, he boosted their morale and reiterated that after May 4, TMC goons would be answered.

CM Yogi saluted the enthusiasm of voters standing in the heat. He said, “Permission for tents and microphones was denied, and BJP workers were threatened. Yet, people gathered undeterred, paying homage to Maa Dakshineswar Kali and upholding Bengal’s legacy of bravery and sacrifice.” He expressed confidence that the BJP would win all assembly seats in Howrah, including Udaynarayanpur.

Drawing a comparison with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, CM Yogi said Bengal must be freed from the grip of Trinamool, Congress, and Communists, who, according to him, have turned it into a hub of hooliganism and mafia rule. He said, “Bengal was once known as a center of knowledge and culture, but in the last 15 years of TMC rule, over 30 lakh youth have become unemployed. Agricultural output like paddy, rice, and fish has declined, and Bengal, once a growth engine, is now heading toward decline due to corruption and exploitation.” He stressed the need to restore Bengal’s former glory.

Responding to remarks by TMC leaders, CM Yogi said one mayor claimed half the population would be taught Urdu, to which he responded that those who wish to study Urdu should go where it is taught. Bengali, he asserted, will remain the language of Bengal. He also referred to a TMC MP’s statement about Kaaba and Medina, countering that Bengal’s identity lies in Maa Kali and Belur Math, reflecting India’s deep spiritual heritage.

CM Yogi accused the Mamata Banerjee government of restricting Ram Navami processions. He compared the situation to pre-2017 Uttar Pradesh, which he said was plagued by lawlessness and curfews during festivals, but now celebrates peacefully. He warned that those endangering the safety of women and traders would face strict consequences.

He also highlighted the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of change. He urged voters to form a “double-engine” BJP government to protect Bengal from violence and demographic shifts.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s slogan “Khela Hobe,” CM Yogi countered with “E baar khela shesh, unnayan shuru” (this time the game ends, development begins). He alleged that funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development were being misused by the state government.

He promised that festivals like Ram Navami and Durga Puja would be celebrated freely, and anyone trying to disrupt them would face action. He concluded by expressing confidence that people’s power would free Bengal from violence, leading to a “TMC-free Bengal” - “Amaar Sonar Bangla” shining again, where darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom.