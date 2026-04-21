Yogi Government’s School Chalo Drive Sees Rapid Surge With Nearly 9 Lakh Students Enrolled In 20 Days | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Under the School Chalo Abhiyan being run by the Yogi government, the process of new enrolment across the state has picked up significant pace in the initial phase itself. Under this campaign, which has been active since the month of April, more than 34 lakh new enrolments were recorded in the previous academic session.

In comparison, in the current session, by April 20, that is within just 20 days, more than 8 lakh 79 thousand new children have already been enrolled. This reflects the Yogi government’s commitment towards universalizing council education.

The campaign is being actively implemented in more than 1.32 lakh council schools across the state. Under the directions of the Yogi government, the Basic Education Department is prioritizing door to door outreach, public awareness, and identification of out of school children, so that every child can be connected to the mainstream of education and the goal of universal education can be achieved.

The impact of the Yogi government’s special focus on council classes is now clearly visible. Data shows that the pace of enrolment is highest in Class 1 and Class 6. In Class 1, against 16,03,833 enrolments in the year 2025 to 26, a total of 5,29,726 enrolments have already been recorded in just 20 days in the year 2026 to 27.

Similarly, in Class 6, against 10,94,026 enrolments in 2025 to 26, a total of 2,73,621 enrolments have been recorded so far in 2026 to 27. Enrolment in other classes is also progressing steadily, with 28,571 enrolments in Class 2, 17,686 in Class 3, 10,772 in Class 4, 8,418 in Class 5, 6,513 in Class 7, and 3,302 in Class 8.

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This achievement accounts for approximately 26 percent of the total new enrolment of the previous academic session 2025 to 26, which stood at around 34 lakh. This has been made possible due to an effective strategy and strong ground level implementation of the campaign. Now, to achieve the remaining target, the Basic Education Department is working with increased activity and focus.

Since the campaign will continue till the month of July, coordinated and strengthened efforts are being made at all levels, from departmental officials to teachers, to further accelerate enrolment in the coming phases.