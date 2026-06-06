 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Pateshwari Temple
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Pateshwari Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the revered Maa Pateshwari Temple in Tulsipur on Saturday, where he offered prayers and participated in the Goddess’s aarti. He prayed for the prosperity of the state, reviewed arrangements for devotees, and directed officials to ensure safety and cleanliness. Yogi also interacted with saints, residents, and devotees before departing for Gonda.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Pateshwari Temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Balrampur, June 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday morning visited the revered Shakti Peeth Maa Pateshwari Temple in Tulsipur, where he offered prayers and performed worship rituals. He participated in the aarti of the Goddess and prayed for a happy, healthy, and prosperous Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements in the temple complex and greeted devotees.

CM Yogi arrived in Balrampur on Friday. After inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various development projects, he stayed overnight at the temple. On Saturday morning, after offering prayers, he greeted devotees visiting the temple.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the safety, convenience, and cleanliness of the temple premises for devotees. He also interacted with local residents, public representatives, saints, and seers and enquired about their well-being.

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At the temple's gaushala, the Chief Minister served jaggery and green fodder to cows and cattle and spent time affectionately interacting with them. After completing his visit, the Chief Minister departed for Gonda.

Among those present during the worship and prayer ceremony were Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi, Mahant Ravindra Das Ji of Kalibari Gorakhpur, MLA Palturam, Kailash Narayan Shukla, and others.

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