UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Massive Women’s March In Lucknow Against Opposition’s Stand On Nari Shakti Vandan Bill | ANI

Lucknow: The state capital Lucknow witnessed a historic public outcry on Tuesday against the Opposition’s obstruction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took to the streets for women’s rights. Under his leadership, a massive gathering of thousands of women marched from the Chief Minister’s residence to the Vidhan Bhavan via Civil Hospital.

The entire cabinet was seen participating alongside him in this protest march. This was not an ordinary march or rally, but a direct and strong response to what was described as an attack on women’s dignity and their constitutional rights.

Addressing women in front of the Vidhan Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, "The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a historic initiative aimed at providing 33% reservation to women in the Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha."

He stated, attempts by parties such as Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and DMK, part of the INDIA alliance, to obstruct it have exposed their undemocratic and anti-women character.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given these parties an opportunity to improve their negative image, but they misused it and acted against women’s rights.

Chief Minister said, "In protest against this injustice, women across the country have taken to the streets in a democratic manner to express their anger. Despite the intense heat in Lucknow, the participation of thousands of women reflected widespread public support and blessings for the policies of the Prime Minister."

He assured the women present that every citizen of the state stands firmly with this legitimate demand of half the population.

Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed wide-ranging transformation in recent years, with policies centered around four key groups: women, the poor, youth and farmers. As a result of these efforts, the country has set new benchmarks in development and self-reliance. Schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana have brought positive changes in the lives of women.

He emphasized that Swachh Bharat Mission is not merely a cleanliness campaign but a powerful instrument for protecting women’s dignity, while the Ujjwala Yojana goes beyond providing fuel and strengthens women’s health, dignity and self-reliance.

He further stated, "Various schemes of the central and state governments are not limited to benefit distribution but are enabling families to move towards self-reliance. Initiatives like the PM SVANidhi scheme and Gharouni distribution have empowered even those at the last mile." He added that while the double engine government is continuously working, Congress, Samajwadi Party and INDIA alliance parties oppose every such initiative."

Chief Minister said, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act ensures 33% reservation for women in Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha, and the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have assured its implementation by 2029. Despite this, the conduct of Opposition parties has been against women’s dignity. This is why women across the country are uniting and protesting against these parties.

He added, "The double engine government in the state is fully committed to ensuring women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance. Schemes such as Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and other youth-related initiatives are proving to be effective instruments in this direction."

Chief Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the women for their large participation in the protest march and said that the state government will continue to work for women’s empowerment and take all necessary steps to protect their rights.

The march began around 10 am from the Chief Minister’s residence under intense sunlight, yet the anger among women was even more intense. Holding placards condemning the Opposition’s malicious politics and raising slogans such as “Insult to our daughters will not be tolerated,” “Attack on women’s rights, SP and Congress responsible,” “Congress stands against women’s power,” and “NDA stands for women’s dignity,” the rally moved forward, exposing what participants described as the Opposition’s cowardice and political selfishness.

At every step, the gathering of women sent a clear message: no compromise on dignity and rights, no silence and no forgiveness. The participation of thousands of women in the protest march demonstrated that half the population will not remain silent on this issue.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the march from the front along with Union Minister and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, leaders of allied parties, members of the cabinet and office bearers of various BJP units. This was an unprecedented scene for the capital Lucknow.

During the rally, a unique blend of discipline and enthusiasm was witnessed throughout the route. Active participation from all sections including youth, elderly, students and working women gave the event a broad social base.

At several places, the general public welcomed the march with applause and slogans. Women raised slogans against SP and Congress and openly challenged what they described as the Opposition’s anti-women mindset.