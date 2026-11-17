Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday released a coffee table book titled Yogi Ki Paati, marking the completion of 50 consecutive weeks of his weekly public letter series. The launch took place at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, where he also virtually inaugurated an exhibition documenting the outreach initiative.

Weekly letters connect with citizens

The series, also referred to as Atmiya Samvad (intimate dialogue), consists of open letters addressed to the state’s roughly 25 crore residents. Through them, the Chief Minister shares updates on government schemes, development work, social issues, cultural heritage, and personal reflections from public life. The letters are positioned as a direct channel that bypasses traditional bureaucratic layers to reach farmers, women, youth, students, labourers, and other sections of society.

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At the event, Adityanath described the letters as “a heartfelt dialogue” rather than a formal government order. He said the aim was to ensure welfare schemes reach “the person sitting at the very last rung of society” and to surface aspects of community life that often remain outside mainstream awareness. He stressed that delivering scheme benefits is a constitutional duty, not a favour.

Adityanath recalls experiences shaping initiative

The Chief Minister recounted personal experiences that shaped the initiative. He spoke of the Vantangia community, whose ancestors were settled by the British to regenerate forests along railway lines but remained without basic amenities, land rights, electricity, or civic recognition for generations. He described intervening as an MP, arranging support for protesters, and later prioritising their rights after becoming Chief Minister in 2017. Today, he said, thousands of families across 54 settlements have access to basic facilities and civic rights. He also referred to long-standing challenges such as encephalitis deaths in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the earlier poor condition of many government schools, noting subsequent improvements in facilities and saturation of basic amenities through public participation.

Book highlights governance and cultural themes

The coffee table book compiles key messages and themes from the 50 weeks, covering farmers and agriculture, women’s safety and dignity, youth employment and skills, faith and heritage sites such as Ayodhya and Kashi, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security. An accompanying exhibition, organised by the Information and Public Relations Department, displays the journey through photographs and other formats. A seven-day cultural series was also planned around themed presentations, including “Mitti Ki Paati” (farmers and cattle conservation), “Beti Ki Paati” (women’s safety and aspirations), and “Naujawan Ki Paati” (employment and youth).

Focus on sustained public engagement

The initiative reflects Adityanath’s broader approach of combining governance communication with cultural and emotional outreach since he took office in 2017. Whether the weekly letters and the commemorative book expand sustained public engagement beyond the milestone will depend on how widely they reach citizens in the months ahead.

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