Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Expands Tourism Facilities As Ram Ki Paidi Undergoes A Makeover At A Cost Of ₹2,367.60 Lakh

CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Ayodhya, October 24, 2026: Devotees and tourists visiting Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav will soon have a new attraction to look forward to. The grand visitor gallery and selfie point being set up here will enhance the beauty of the premises and offer visitors an opportunity to capture memorable moments. Work on the project is progressing rapidly, with completion targeted for this month.

The ambitious Tourism Department project is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited. Preparations are underway to illuminate and decorate the entire area during Deepotsav.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is being developed as a world-class tourist destination. In view of the unprecedented increase in tourist footfall following the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple, priority is being given to developing modern facilities at religious sites. The visitor gallery and selfie point coming up at Ram Ki Paidi are part of this initiative.

Modern Facilities To Enhance Ram Ki Paidi

Under the project, with a total outlay of Rs 2,367.60 lakh, steps are being constructed at the Deepotsav venue. The area is also being upgraded with designer red sandstone flooring, large and attractive designer glass diyas, a Surya Stambh, designer canopies, landscaped plantation areas and bollard lights. These facilities are expected to enhance the beauty of the premises while providing visitors with an improved experience.

The visitor gallery and selfie point being set up at Ram Ki Paidi will emerge as new attractions for tourists. The decorative elements and modern facilities will provide devotees with a comfortable experience while allowing them to preserve memories of their visit to Ayodhya.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, associated with the project management, said, "Work on the project was nearing completion, while preparations for Deepotsav had also reached their final stage. The area, illuminated by lakhs of diyas, is expected to attract tourists. These facilities will improve convenience for devotees and visitors while further enhancing Ayodhya's image. The project marks an important step towards strengthening Ayodhya's presence on the global tourism map."

Designer Mural To Showcase Treta Yuga

The designer mural wall being created within the Ram Ki Paidi premises will also be a major attraction. It features striking depictions of religious sites, temples from the Treta Yuga and diyas. Through these artistic illustrations, efforts have been made to bring Ayodhya's ancient religious heritage and the cultural splendour of Lord Shri Ram's era to life.

During Deepotsav, the mural wall, set against the illuminated premises, will draw devotees and tourists alike. This blend of traditional religious heritage and modern facilities will add a new dimension to the beauty of Ram Ki Paidi and help make the overall tourism experience in Ayodhya even more memorable.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/