UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh, Felicitates Women Achievers With Nari Shakti Awards In Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a state-level programme was organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital, Lucknow. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the “Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh”, formally launching the programme.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi honoured women from across the state who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in various fields with the Nari Shakti Award. This recognition reflects their dedication to Chief Minister’s vision of women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance.

At the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured leading women of the state who have contributed towards the vision of “Shakti Se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Empowerment) with the Nari Shakti Award.

In this sequence, Shaelvi Sharda, Associate Editor at the Times of India Group, was presented the award by Chief Minister. With extensive experience in journalism, Shaelvi Sharda is known for her in-depth reporting and writing on social, cultural and political issues in the state.

Similarly, Kirti Karamchandani, Associate Director at HCL Group, was also honoured with the Nari Shakti Award. Kirti Karamchandani has been doing notable work in the field of public policy for several years. In recognition of her achievements and contributions, Chief Minister conferred the award upon her.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also presented the Nari Shakti Award to Anandi Agarwal, Chairperson of the Women Entrepreneurs’ Cell of the Indian Industries Association (IIA). Through the IIA, Anandi Agarwal supports women across the state in establishing enterprises and becoming self-reliant. She was honoured for ensuring women’s participation in the development of MSME enterprises in the state, capacity building, and for creating awareness and providing guidance regarding government policies.

Additionally, Dr. Geetanjali, Medical Officer In-Charge of the Urban CHC in Turiaganj, Lucknow, was also conferred the Nari Shakti Award for her notable contributions in the field of healthcare services.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that as the country moves towards the centenary year of independence, the government’s vision of a Developed India can only be achieved when half the population, women, actively participates in this resolve with strength and commitment. For this, it is essential to ensure their participation and empowerment in every sector.