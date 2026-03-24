UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Nivesh Mitra 3.0 To Boost Uttar Pradesh Investment Climate | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' at Lok Bhavan. Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to elevate state’s 'ease of doing business'. In this direction, advanced digital platform 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' has been developed as a fast, transparent and user-friendly system for investors.

'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' has been specifically designed to simplify and enhance the investor experience. It includes an 'AI-based chatbot' for instant assistance. Additionally, real-time SMS alerts keep investors updated on the status of their applications at every stage.

One of the platform’s key features is Dynamic Combined Application Form (CAF), which enables investors to obtain approvals from multiple departments in one place. This eliminates need to visit different offices, saving both time and effort.

To simplify land selection, a 'GIS-based land bank' has been integrated into the platform. This allows investors to easily identify suitable land across the state based on their requirements.

'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' is integrated with National Single Window System (NSWS), ensuring better coordination and faster approvals at both central and state levels. This is particularly beneficial for large-scale investment projects.

Government has introduced key reforms to streamline investment procedures-

25% reduction in departmental processes

15% reduction in documentation

Around 20% reduction in other procedural steps

These changes will save time and make the approval process more transparent and efficient.

Read Also Yogi Government Launches 142 High-Tech Block Health Units Across State

Launched in 2018, original 'Nivesh Mitra' platform has already proven its effectiveness. So far, it has received over 21 lakh applications, with 97% successfully resolved.

With digital initiatives, transparent policies and an investor-friendly environment, Yogi Adityanath government is transforming Uttar Pradesh into one of the most attractive investment destinations in India. 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' is a significant step toward achieving the goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy.