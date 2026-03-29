UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Anganwadi Initiatives Boosting Women, Child Development And Employment Statewide | ANI

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath will launch several major initiatives on Monday at Lok Bhavan auditorium under the Department of Child Development and Nutrition, aimed at boosting women empowerment, child development and employment generation. Along with strengthening Anganwadi services, appointment letters will also be distributed under Mission Rozgar.

Director of Department of Child Development and Nutrition, Sarneet Kaur Broca, stated that on March 30, CM hief Minister will distribute growth monitoring devices to 10 Anganwadi workers and helpers at Lok Bhavan. These include stadiometers, infantometers and mother-and-child weighing scales. Across the state, a total of 133,282 stadiometers, 10,553 infantometers and 58,237 weighing scales will be distributed, enabling more accurate and effective monitoring of children’s health and nutrition.

Additionally, CM will distribute appointment letters to 10 newly selected Anganwadi workers and helpers. Meanwhile, public representatives will distribute appointment letters to 739 Anganwadi workers in 46 districts and to 15,203 helpers in 42 districts.

Director further stated that smartphones will also be distributed to 10 Anganwadi workers and supervisors during the event. This will mark the beginning of a larger initiative to distribute smartphones to a total of 69,794 workers and supervisors across the state. This will enhance digital monitoring, data collection, and better implementation of schemes.

Furthermore, CM will unveil a new design for Anganwadi center buildings, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹30.32 lakh per building. He will also lay the foundation stones for 633 Anganwadi centers in 13 districts, 71 Child Development Project Offices in 28 districts and 69 other centers in 27 districts, with a total investment of ₹1,37,04.29 lakh.

In addition, 2,468 Anganwadi centers in 70 districts and 69 Child Development Project Offices in 29 districts will be inaugurated, with a total cost of ₹3,13,26.31 lakh. These projects will strengthen infrastructure across the state and generate new employment opportunities at local level.