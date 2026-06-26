UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Astromedics Super Speciality Hospital In Gorakhpur | File Photo

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh government provides ₹12 to ₹15 billion every year from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the treatment of needy patients. Quality healthcare has become the need of the hour. Since 2017, the government has transformed public perception of Uttar Pradesh through the expansion of healthcare and medical services. The biggest difference between the previous governments and the present one is that earlier every district was known for nurturing mafias, whereas today every district is being provided with a medical college."

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering on Friday after inaugurating Astromedics Super Speciality Hospital at Betiahata. He said, "While previous governments had given the state the model of 'One District, One Mafia,' the current government has gifted Uttar Pradesh initiatives such as 'One District, One Medical College,' 'One District, One Product,' and 'One District, One Cuisine.' These initiatives have helped change perceptions about the state and establish a new and stronger identity."

The Chief Minister added, "Strengthening the healthcare and medical sector remains a top priority of the government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, is being implemented. Those who were left out of the scheme have been covered by the Uttar Pradesh government through state-level initiatives. Beneficiaries receive free treatment worth up to ₹500,000 under the scheme. In addition, the state provides ₹12 to ₹15 billion annually from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the treatment of needy patients."

The Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has witnessed remarkable transformation since 2017. Every citizen now benefits from security, dignity, and governance without discrimination. Earlier, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur was the only medical college in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and it itself was Bimar. In reality it was not the medical college that was Bimar but the mindset of the then governments, which was Bimar. Today, BRD Medical College is functioning efficiently, while Gorakhpur is also home to an AIIMS. Medical colleges have also been established in Maharajganj, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Gonda, Bahraich, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Mirzapur, and Chandauli. These institutions are running both academic programmes and hospitals effectively. Ballia has also received approval for a medical college."

The Chief Minister said, "Today government hospitals are equipped with all essential healthcare facilities. Before 2017, however, long queues of people from eastern Uttar Pradesh could be seen in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities seeking treatment."

Recalling an incident from 2005, he said that senior cardiologist Dr. A.K. Gupta had tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest at Gorakhpur District Hospital because there was not even a single ICU bed available. There were no dialysis facilities, no well-equipped blood banks, and no platelet separation facilities. Today, Gorakhpur has more than two dozen hospitals equipped with ICU facilities. In 2007, Gorakhnath Hospital became the first hospital in the city to start an ICU with 10 beds. It was also the first to install a blood separator machine and a dialysis machine. Today, excellent healthcare facilities are available in government hospitals across the region.

The Chief Minister said that providing reliable healthcare is a major responsibility of hospitals and doctors. Every effort should be made to ensure people remain healthy. However, if illness strikes, quality treatment facilities should be readily available. He added, "Astromedics Hospital has now become another important addition to the state's healthcare infrastructure. A sector neglected by previous governments is now attracting significant investment in Uttar Pradesh."

Recalling the memories of former minister Markandeya Chand, who was the guiding force behind the hospital's founding family, the Chief Minister said he was a devoted follower of the Goraksha Peeth. Regardless of the political party he belonged to, his faith and attachment to the Peeth remained unwavering. He always valued relationships, even at the cost of his political career. Sharing an anecdote, the Chief Minister recalled that while serving as a minister in the BSP government, Markandeya Chand had requested him to sit in his chair in the Assembly, saying that for him the Goraksha Peeth stood above everything else. His sons, C.P. Chand and Arun Chand, have kept his legacy alive through Astromedics Hospital.

After unveiling the hospital's foundation plaque, the Chief Minister toured the facility and reviewed its infrastructure and medical services. He also unveiled the statue of former minister late Markandeya Chand in the hospital premises and paid floral tributes in his memory.

Welcoming the Chief Minister at the inaugural ceremony, MLC and Chairman of the hospital C.P. Chand said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model in healthcare and medical services." Inspired by the Chief Minister, the family has fulfilled the dream of his late father, Markandeya Chand, by establishing this hospital. He added, "The hospital's operations will be supported by Fortis Hospital, Gurugram."

Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan Shukla also addressed the gathering. The vote of thanks was delivered by the hospital's Managing Director, Dr. Arun Chand.

Among those present on the occasion were Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Shriram Chauhan, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan and Pradeep Shukla, Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Commission Charu Chaudhary, the hospital's Medical Director Dr. Aarti Chand, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, and several other distinguished guests.