UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hoists Party Flag At Gorakhnath Temple On BJP Foundation Day

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hoisted the party flag on the roof of the Hindu Sevashram building located within the Gorakhnath Temple premises on the occasion of the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. |

Gorakhpur, April 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hoisted the party flag on the roof of the Hindu Sevashram building located within the Gorakhnath Temple premises on the occasion of the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. On this occasion, he also took a selfie with party office-bearers in front of the flag and extended his greetings and best wishes to all on the foundation day.

In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said, "BJP’s journey of development is not about power, but about values. It is not about expansion, but about ideology. It reflects the realization of the resolve of ‘Antyodaya to Rashtraudaya’."

On the occasion of the BJP foundation day, in a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, “Hearty congratulations to all dedicated workers on the foundation day of the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP is not merely a political structure, but a living ideological tradition enriched by the noble democratic ideals and cultural values of revered Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Driven by the spirit of ‘Nation First’, this nationalist family has today grown into a vast banyan tree, continuously empowering the hopes and aspirations of 145 crore citizens with a commitment to service, values and dedication.”

'तेरा वैभव अमर रहे माँ, हम दिन चार रहें न रहें'



दुनिया के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक दल भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर आज जनपद गोरखपुर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ।



इस अवसर पर संगठन के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्मानित भी किया।



भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने 'राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि'… pic.twitter.com/YzwGuWSbzg — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 6, 2026

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On this occasion, several public representatives and party workers were present at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, including MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Vipin Singh and Pradeep Shukla, Deputy Speaker of the Municipal Corporation Pawan Tripathi, Metropolitan Coordinator Rajesh Gupta, Councillor Durgesh Bajaj, Jungle Kaudiya Block Chief Brijesh Yadav and Bharoheya Block Chief representative Sanjay Singh, among others.