Gram Pradhan And Panchayat Sachiv From All Gram Panchayats Will Be Involved

To ensure that farmers receive the benefits of government schemes in a transparent and convenient manner, the government led by Yogi Adityanath will launch a special campaign to prepare the Farmer Registry across the state. | X @landlevellers

Lucknow, April 6: To ensure that farmers receive the benefits of government schemes in a transparent and convenient manner, the government led by Yogi Adityanath will launch a special campaign to prepare the Farmer Registry across the state. The campaign will run until April 15, during which camps will be set up at every Gram Sachivalaya to register farmers.

The main objective of this initiative is to connect a maximum number of farmers to the digital platform, enabling them to directly receive benefits of agricultural schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and other farming-related programs. A large-scale awareness drive will also be conducted at the Gram Panchayat level during the campaign.

Through these camps, registration of the remaining farmers will be ensured, and any name-related errors or discrepancies will also be resolved immediately. Active participation of Gram Pradhans, Panchayat Sachiv and Lekhpals has been directed, with Lekhpals instructed to attend at least one camp in each Gram Panchayat within their jurisdiction.

Gram Pradhan and Panchayat Sachiv have been assigned a crucial role in the special campaign. Public representatives and employees from all Gram Panchayats will be involved in the process to ensure that every eligible farmer is registered. Officials have been instructed to inform farmers about the required documents during the camps and complete the registration process on the spot.

So far, 1,72,06,355 farmers in the state have been linked to the farmer registry under the PM Kisan Yojana. However, a large number of farmers are still yet to be registered, which is why this special campaign is being launched.

This initiative will not only create an accurate database of farmers, but will also enhance transparency and efficiency in the implementation of agricultural schemes in the future. Additionally, the registry will play a crucial role in ensuring timely financial assistance and other benefits for farmers.

The state government has directed all concerned officials to run the campaign in mission mode and ensure that the maximum number of farmers are registered within the stipulated timeframe.