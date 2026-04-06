Youth In Lucknow Develop ‘Divyastra’ In Line With CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is rapidly emerging as a hub for defence manufacturing and start-ups. |

Lucknow, April 06: Once notorious for illegal firearms and 'Country-Made Pistols', Uttar Pradesh is now scripting a new identity. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is rapidly emerging as a hub for defence manufacturing and start-ups.

A striking example of this transformation has come from Lucknow, where a private start-up has developed advanced drone technology, reflecting how policy vision is translating into real-world innovation.

A company named Hover it, founded by three young entrepreneurs - Pawan, Ravindra Pal Singh, and Saurabh Singh - has developed an advanced UAV called 'Divyastra MK-1.' This drone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of modern warfare and is capable of both surveillance and precision strikes.

One of the key highlights of this drone is its impressive 500-kilometer range, along with an approximate 5-hour flight endurance and an AI-based targeting system. It can operate at an altitude of up to 10,000 feet and carry a payload of around 15 kilograms, enabling it to hit targets with high accuracy.

Additionally, it is reported to be significantly more cost-effective compared to other alternatives available in the market.

The founders of the start-up attribute their rapid progress to the supportive ecosystem created by the state government, including initiatives like the Defence Corridor and start-up-friendly policies.

As a result, the company is now working towards supplying drones to the Indian Army and has already received initial orders.

Looking ahead, the company is also developing the MK-2 version, which is expected to have a range of 2000 kilometres and a payload capacity of up to 80 kilograms. For this, a new manufacturing unit is being set up in the UP Defence Corridor, with a target of producing 20 drones per month.

Beyond 'Divyastra,' the company has developed a range of UAVs for defence applications. These include the 'Aankh' drone for surveillance, the 'Baaz' drone capable of carrying payloads up to 20 kilograms, bomb-dropping drones, and VTOL UAVs that can take off without a runway.

The company is also working on decoy drones designed to confuse enemy systems, as well as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) UAVs. This indicates that the start-up is building a comprehensive drone ecosystem catering to surveillance, logistics, and strike capabilities.

Notably, technology has become a decisive factor in modern warfare. In this context, innovations developed by the youth of Uttar Pradesh not only reflect the state’s changing image but also contribute significantly to strengthening the nation’s defense capabilities.