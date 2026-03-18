UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Farmer Welfare, Rising Agricultural Growth And Major Reforms

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: While releasing the book 'Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh,' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his address, emphasized the priority given to farmers. He said, "The government’s very first decision was taken in the interest of farmers. From loan waivers to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural growth rate has risen from 8.5% to 18%. UP is now the fastest-growing state in agricultural development in the country." He added that farmers are no longer driven to suicide here.

Speaking about sugarcane farmers, the Chief Minister highlighted the transformation in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "Between 2012 and 2017, a total of ₹95,000 crore was paid as sugarcane dues, whereas from 2017 till now, in the last 9 years, ₹3,16,800 crore has been paid. In 2017, farmers received ₹300 per quintal for sugarcane, which has now increased to ₹400 per quintal. Issues such as deduction (ghatauti) and slip (parchi) problems have also been resolved."

He added, "At government procurement centers, crops like paddy, wheat, mustard, oilseeds, pulses, millets, bajra, and maize are being purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The government has also advised farmers that if they get a better price in the open market, they may sell there; otherwise, they can sell at procurement centers. The government has provided relief to farmers by reducing mandi fees from 2.5-3% earlier to just 1% now."

CM Yogi stated that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, about ₹99,000 crore has been transferred directly into the accounts of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "Congress and SP-BSP governments had pushed farmers into debt, whereas the double-engine government has freed them from debt and restored them as productive contributors, leading them towards prosperity."

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He added, "Farmers in the state are now taking up to three crops annually. Additional irrigation facilities have been created over 5.6 million hectares. For the first time, the government is providing free electricity for private tube wells. Currently, 2.3 million tube wells run on diesel, and the government plans to free farmers from this dependency by providing solar panels, for which budgetary provisions have already been made."

The government will continue to take consistent steps towards ensuring the prosperity of farmers.