UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Grievances Of 200 People At Gorakhpur Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Resolution | VIDEO | X - myogioffice

Gorakhpur, August 10: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening, stayed overnight at Gorakhnath Temple and met people during Janata Darshan on Monday morning. He listened attentively to everyone who came with a grievance. Taking their applications, he reassuringly said, "Do not worry, your problem will certainly be resolved."

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister directed the officials present nearby to deal with every aggrieved person's issue sensitively and ensure its prompt, quality and transparent resolution.

During the Janata Darshan organised on Monday morning in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the Gorakhnath Temple premises, the Chief Minister heard the grievances of around 200 people and directed officials to resolve them. The Chief Minister personally went up to the people seated on chairs. With a sense of warmth, asking, "Where have you come from? What is the matter?", he listened to each person's grievance one by one. He assured them that he would ensure resolution of all their problems. He said that no one needed to be troubled or worried.

Handing over the applications to the officials, he directed that every grievance must be resolved in a time-bound, quality and satisfactory manner. On complaints by some people regarding land encroachment, he directed strict legal action.

During the Janata Darshan, several people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. Reassuring them, the Chief Minister said that lack of funds would not become an obstacle to treatment and that the government would provide adequate financial assistance. He directed officials to complete the hospital estimate process at the earliest and send it to the government. Funds for treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

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During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister followed his traditional routine on Monday morning. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and bowing before the statue of his revered Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, he went around the temple premises. He visited the temple gaushala and performed Gauseva. At the gaushala, CM Yogi affectionately interacted with the cattle and personally fed them jaggery.