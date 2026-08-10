Rahul Gandhi Calls Police Action Against Jharkhand Student Protesters 'Wrong', Urges Dialogue To Resolve Issues | ANI

New Delhi, Aug 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "My message to the students of Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students, regardless of where it occurs. We condemn it; we are against it; we do not endorse or support it. We… pic.twitter.com/tOHky4Cyps — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Police action in Ranchi

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

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Protesters claim injuries

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which is in session.

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