 Rahul Gandhi Calls Police Action Against Jharkhand Student Protesters 'Wrong', Urges Dialogue To Resolve Issues
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Rahul Gandhi Calls Police Action Against Jharkhand Student Protesters 'Wrong', Urges Dialogue To Resolve Issues

Rahul Gandhi criticised the use of force against job aspirants protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand. Police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge after protesters breached barricades near the Assembly. Gandhi said students have a right to peaceful protest and urged the state government to resolve their concerns through dialogue.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls Police Action Against Jharkhand Student Protesters 'Wrong', Urges Dialogue To Resolve Issues
Rahul Gandhi Calls Police Action Against Jharkhand Student Protesters 'Wrong', Urges Dialogue To Resolve Issues | ANI

New Delhi, Aug 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Police action in Ranchi

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

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Protesters claim injuries

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which is in session.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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