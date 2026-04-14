UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails New Economic Corridor As Key Boost To Connectivity, Jobs & Regional Development

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Saharanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor as a gamechanger for the economy of Western Uttar Pradesh and said that the distance from Saharanpur to Delhi and Dehradun can now be covered in a short duration. Calling the inauguration of the corridor a historic moment for the state’s development, the CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "This corridor will not only make transportation easier but will also play a crucial role in taking Saharanpur’s woodwork, Meerut’s sports goods and agricultural produce of the region to global markets through the national capital. This project will create new opportunities for industrial development, investment and employment in the region and will realize the development vision of the ‘double engine’ government."

Chief Minister informed, the inauguration of the Delhi-Baghpat-Saharanpur-Dehradun Corridor by the Prime Minister is an important step towards the development of the state. He congratulated all residents of the districts benefiting from this project and expressed gratitude to PM Modi, while also thanking Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and officials of NHAI.

Chief Minister said, with the construction of this economic corridor, travel from Saharanpur to Delhi and Dehradun will be faster, giving a new boost to connectivity and economic development in the region.

Chief Minister added, "Through this corridor, products manufactured in Saharanpur including woodwork, as well as in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Baghpat will get new encouragement. Meerut is a hub for sports goods manufacturing and this region belongs to hardworking farmers. The government is promoting sugarcane, fruits, vegetables and various food grain production in this region."

He continues by saying, now through this economic corridor, all these products will get an excellent medium to reach global markets via the national capital. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the model of development, good governance and service that New India is establishing can also be seen through this economic corridor.

Chief Minister further added, "Today’s occasion is very important for all of us. Today marks the 135th birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution who brought social justice to the ground in India, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Through the Constitution, he laid the foundation of a strong India by giving equal rights to every citizen, irrespective of caste, religion, region, gender or age.

Expressing gratitude towards Baba Saheb, the Prime Minister developed ‘Panchteerth’ in the country. Inspired by him, our government has also decided that wherever statues of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sadguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, Maharshi Valmiki and other pioneers of social justice are established, if there is no boundary wall or roof above the statue, the government will provide the necessary funds to complete these works."

He said, this initiative is about to begin. This respect will unite future generations and take forward the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Chief Minister informed, today Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a new center of security, good governance, infrastructure, employment and investment. What the strength of a ‘double engine’ government means is now clearly visible. Whether it is Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi, there is no hesitation in advancing even the biggest infrastructure projects.

He also informed, "Today, a university in the name of Maa Shakumbhari has been established in Saharanpur. Construction of an airport along with a civil terminal is underway in Sarsawa. Now if a youth from Saharanpur wants to build a career in films, the film city in Jewar is also progressing rapidly. This region is becoming a strong platform to showcase talent."

Chief Minister stated, when development takes the shape, its impact is clearly visible. He said that Maa Shakumbhari Corridor is being developed in a dignified way . He had visited earlier to inspect it before Navratri. This is possible only when there is a government that preserves heritage while also carrying forward development works continuously without stopping, without wavering, without tiring.

He added, "Those who divide society on the basis of caste, promote dynastic politics and spread discord can never think about development. Those who divided society, believed in anarchy, created a crisis for the state’s identity, patronized mafias and promoted riots and curfews, expecting development, employment for youth or work for farmers from them is nothing but a daydream."

CM Yogi also added, the government has directed to develop strong industrial and housing clusters in Saharanpur, Meerut and Baghpat. This will create large-scale employment opportunities. Agricultural products from this region will not only reach the state capital Lucknow and the national capital Delhi, but will also connect further to global markets through the Ganga Expressway. This will help farmers get better value for their produce.

Chief Minister said, "On the auspicious occasion of Baba Saheb’s birth anniversary, the people of Saharanpur and Western Uttar Pradesh have received this corridor from the Prime Minister. Earlier, this route used to be very difficult. The route connected to the Dat Kali Mata site often got blocked. During the rainy season, transportation used to come to a halt. People from Dehradun could not come this way and people from Saharanpur and other districts could not reach Dehradun through this route. They had to depend on the Haridwar route."

He continues by saying, that is why today we have gathered here to express gratitude to the Prime Minister. The double engine government will continue to move forward steadily, without stopping, without wavering, without tiring, taking both development and heritage preservation together.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, Organisation General Secretary Dharampal, In-charge Minister Sunil Sharma, Minister of State for Public Works Department Kunwar Brajesh Singh, Minister of State for Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini and other public representatives were present.