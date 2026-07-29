UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Supplied 34 Lakh Metric Tonnes More Fertiliser To Farmers Than SP Rule, Says Agriculture Minister

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow, July 29: Despite below-normal rainfall, timely preparations by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the hard work of farmers have brought Kharif crop coverage close to the target. For 2026, the Kharif coverage target was fixed at 110 lakh hectares, against which sowing has already been completed in nearly 107 lakh hectares. This is around 95 percent of the target, whereas last year, against a target of 103 lakh hectares, coverage was achieved in nearly 100 lakh hectares.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi shared this information while addressing media persons at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. He noted that this year, below-normal rainfall had been anticipated due to the possibility of a Super El Niño. Despite this, the government ensured the timely availability of seeds, fertilizers and irrigation facilities for farmers. During the Kharif season, more than 1.73 lakh quintals of seeds were distributed at a 50 percent subsidy.

At the same time, special campaigns were conducted to promote the cultivation area of pulses, oilseeds, groundnut, soybean and sesame. The government distributed 16,449 quintals of free mini kits to more than 6.13 lakh farmers, while more than 1.23 lakh quintals of seeds were made available on subsidy. Large-scale distribution of seeds for pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals encouraged farmers to continue cultivation even under conditions of low rainfall.

The Agriculture Minister stated, “By July 28, the state had recorded nearly 25 percent less rainfall than normal. Eleven districts received 40 to 60 percent less rainfall, while the situation was even more concerning in 13 districts. In view of these circumstances, the government has decided to promote the short-duration toria crop in September. A target has been set to distribute 1,000 quintals of toria seed, including 600 quintals through free mini kits and 400 quintals on subsidy. The portal has already been opened, and farmers will be selected through an e-lottery after August 17.”

Shri Shahi assured farmers that the Yogi Government would not allow any inconvenience during the Rabi season either. Preparations for the availability and distribution of certified seeds have already begun. He informed that the portal for seed distribution was opened on July 10, and farmers will be selected through an e-lottery in the first week of September so that seeds can be supplied on time. This year, a target has been set to distribute mini kits of pulses and oilseeds to 7.66 lakh farmers. Under this, 36,475 quintals of seeds will be distributed free of cost. He appealed to farmers to register on the portal and noted that the selection process would be conducted through a transparent e-lottery system.

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He stated, "The portal under the agricultural machinery subsidy scheme was also opened on July 20. The lottery will be held on August 10. A total of 25,900 agricultural machines, including Farm Machinery Banks, Custom Hiring Centres and individual agricultural implements, will be provided to farmers on subsidy. So far, 41,762 farmers have applied. Subsidies of up to 80 percent are being provided for Farm Machinery Banks and 40 percent for Custom Hiring Centres. The selection process for agricultural machinery will also be completed through an e-lottery."

Agriculture Minister Shahi informed media persons, “Despite global challenges, the Central and State Governments have ensured adequate availability of fertilizers across the state. From April 1 to July 28, a total of 57.70 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers were made available, out of which 28.88 lakh metric tonnes have already been distributed to farmers. Nearly the same quantity of fertilizers is still available. Adequate stocks of urea, DAP, NPK, SSP and MOP are available. Farmers do not need to panic.”

He noted that while earlier around 1,500 cooperative societies distributed fertilizers, fertilizers are now being supplied to farmers through 7,000 societies. In July alone, cooperative societies distributed more than 3.22 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 1.07 lakh metric tonnes of DAP. He asserted that there is no shortage of fertilizers in any block of the state.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government, the Agriculture Minister observed, "In 2015-16, 84.98 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers were distributed in the state, whereas during the tenure of the Yogi Government, this has increased to 118 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26." He claimed that the present government is providing farmers with 34 lakh metric tonnes more fertilizers than the previous government.

He added, "Along with clearing the pending dues of sugarcane farmers, the Yogi Government has consistently worked to strengthen the agriculture sector." The Agriculture Minister appealed to farmers to remain patient, complete their registration on time, and take advantage of government schemes.