UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Allotment Letters, Cheques, House Keys And Certificates Of Honour To Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Bijnor: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed allotment letters, cheques, house keys and certificates of honour to beneficiaries of various schemes. CM Yogi also inaugurated the Vidur Prerna Cafe run by the Common Service Centre and women of Self-Help Groups.

Five displaced families and five ex-servicemen families received land ownership rights certificates from CM Yogi. The Chief Minister handed over rights certificates to Pakistan-displaced Mohan Singh, Mukhtiyar Singh, Amrik Singh, Milkha Singh and Lakhwinder Kaur. Ex-servicemen Anupam Kumar, Jaideep son of Chandi Devi, Jagmohan Singh, Jaykrit Singh and Suresh Kumar were granted ownership rights over land.

These beneficiaries also received benefits of welfare schemes of the Central and State governments –

* Siddhant Tyagi - Integrated Horticulture Scheme - cheque of Rs 24 lakh subsidy amount

* Nirmala Devi - Self-Help Group Bank Linkage - cheque of Rs 184 crore

* Jyoti - PM Janman Scheme - Rs 2 lakh grant amount and key

* Pushpa Prajapati - Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan - Rs 5 lakh

* Harish Kumar - Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan - Rs 5 lakh

* Shahana - Chief Minister Housing Scheme (Rural) - key

* Sandeep Kumar - subsidy of Rs 4 lakh

* Shabnam - Prime Minister Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi - cheque of Rs 50 thousand

* Srishti Chauhan - highest marks in the district in High School - Rs 21 thousand, tablet and medal

* Pravesh Kumar - Nand Baba Milk Mission - cheque of loan approval letter worth Rs 21.87 lakh.