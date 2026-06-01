UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condemns Ghaziabad Knife Murder, Warns Violence In Name Of Friendship Unacceptable

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Bijnor: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday referred to the recent murder of Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad and said incidents of violence and knife attacks in the name of friendship were unacceptable under any circumstances.

Addressing a public gathering in Bijnor, the chief minister described the Ghaziabad incident as deeply disturbing and said it had shaken society. Stressing the role of parents in shaping the future of children, he said it was a matter of serious concern if families failed to provide proper values and guidance to the younger generation.

"The government stands firmly with law-abiding citizens. Those who challenge law and order and create unrest in society will face strict action," he said, adding that criminal acts of such nature would not be tolerated.

The remarks came days after the killing of Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad, a case that drew widespread public attention and led to demands for stringent action against the accused.

The chief minister was in Bijnor's Afzalgarh area, where he attended a programme at Alampur Gaonri village. Before addressing the gathering, Yogi visited various exhibition stalls set up near the venue. He inspected products prepared by women associated with self-help groups under the Vidur brand, agricultural and horticultural exhibits, energy development projects and displays by the police department. He also inaugurated the Prerna Cafe.

During the visit, the chief minister met refugee families displaced from Pakistan as well as families of former servicemen. Farmers and ex-servicemen were handed ownership documents and land records, while several development projects were inaugurated and dedicated to the public.

In his speech, Yogi said compassion and non-violence were hallmarks of humanity, but societies and nations must also deal firmly with criminal and disruptive elements. Referring to the ideals of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, he said protecting the innocent and acting against wrongdoers required determination and strong governance.

He also called for strict action against individuals involved in activities that threaten the safety of ordinary citizens, women and weaker sections of society. The chief minister stressed the need for a firm approach towards anti-national elements and said the rule of law must remain paramount.